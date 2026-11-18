This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re not crazy into fandom like the thousands of other people, or me, anxiously awaiting Nov. 20, let me give you a quick rundown.

“Sunrise on the Yellowjackets’ Curse” combines the titles of Sunrise on the Reaping, Yellowjackets, and the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the novel The Titan’s Curse. All three are being released on the same day, and due to the overlap in fandoms, people have named the day as such.

What’s the big deal?

Obviously, people are excited about three releases in one day, but I think it’s about more than that. Sunrise on the Reaping has been so highly anticipated by fans of the Hunger Games series that a full fan film has been made about it. People have been obsessed with Haymitch Abernathy’s story since the original trilogy, and we can’t wait to see how it plays out on the big screen.

Season 4 will be the final season of Yellowjackets, so fans are getting antsy. There are so many theories going around about who might be the final girl, if there’s going to be one at all, and so much more. The trailer revealed that someone might have been left behind in the wilderness, sparking many theories. This show has so many mysteries and plotlines that fans can’t wait to see tied up in a pretty little bow.

Season 3 of Percy Jackson is big because The Titan’s Curse has never been adapted before. The first two novels in the series, The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters, have both had movies and a TV show, and the first book even got a musical (which is fantastic, by the way), but we’ve never made it to the third installment.

The show is known to change some aspects of the books, which, in my opinion, only improve the story, but this means that fans aren’t exactly sure what we are going to get this season.

We know the main plot points, but in promotional clips we’ve already seen some new content. For instance, the Percabeth buzz has only been growing, with clips of Percy being teased by Aphrodite and of Percy and Annabeth dancing together at Westover Hall. All in all, season 3 of Percy Jackson is definitely going to make history in the fandom.

Step one: company and timeline

Let’s start planning this party by looking at the exact release times to get a clear layout of how the day will go. You can see Sunrise on the Reaping at your local movie theater any time during the day, so while I can’t wait to see it, it’s going to have to sit on the back burner for now.

For season 3 of Percy Jackson and Yellowjackets, rumors are spreading that both will be released at 3 a.m. EST, which means I’m going to be pulling an all-nighter. If you’re not as crazy as I am, I’d say to just wake up at whatever time you want on Nov. 20 and get ready to binge the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the first episode of Yellowjackets.

We need to prep for these releases. They’re too big a deal to just casually watch. Step one is to figure out who you’re watching the show with, whether it’s a group of friends, family, or on your own. If you’re watching it with other people, make sure to coordinate times and figure out what works best.

For me, I’ll be watching right as they come out at 3 a.m., and I’ll be prioritizing Percy Jackson. I feel like with a fandom this big, there’ll be the most spoilers on social media, so I’d rather watch it first. I’ll follow those two episodes with a break or a debrief, then continue to the first episode of Yellowjackets. Since I’ll finish all three episodes around 6 a.m., that’s when I’ll be turning in for the night. I plan to sleep in late that day and then see Sunrise on the Reaping in the late afternoon or at night.

Step two: food and drinks

With so much to watch in one day, it’s imperative to have good snacks. In the Percy Jackson books, a variety of foods are mentioned, so much so that there’s now a cookbook featuring recipes from the books. I think a good snack layout would include Sally Jackson’s Seven-Layer Dip, blue chocolate chip cookies, baklava, nectar (a chocolate chip cookie smoothie), wings, chips, and pizza.

Make sure you have time to cook or buy all the food and snacks you want beforehand, especially if you’ll be tuning in during the early hours of the morning, as I’ll be doing.

Step three: what to wear

At the end of the day, your outfit for watching a few episodes of a TV show and a movie doesn’t really matter, but for the crazy fans like me, we’ll be dressing up and taking photos for Instagram. Personally, I’ll be in my Camp Half-Blood T-shirt and crewneck, with my Yankees cap and camp beads, which is super on-theme and will make for some great pictures, especially with the food, and it’s also comfortable.

For Yellowjackets, my mind goes straight to wearing an Antler Queen-inspired outfit, which could be so fierce and fun. Another option could be their uniforms.

Sunrise on the Reaping is where it gets a little sticky outfit-wise. A lot of the clothes the people in the movie wear look complex, but if you have good costume-making skills, go for it. I’m probably going to end up wearing something cute and cozy with a braid like the one that Katniss sports in the original trilogy, or one like Maysilee’s in this movie.

All in all, it’s crazy that all three of these fandoms are releasing new episodes or films all on the same day. Enjoy all the content, whether alone or with a group, and have fun!

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