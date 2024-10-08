How To Help With the Hurricane Helene Recovery Effort

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Helene continues to affect the majority of the Southeast, we are seeing some of the worst natural disaster devastation in history. Death tolls have risen to 227 since the disastrous hurricane made landfall on Sept. 26, with destruction spanning from South Florida all the way to western North Carolina.

If you have been fortunate enough to come out of the storm unscathed, one way you can help those affected by the hurricane is in the recreation and cleanup effort. While you may not feel it’s your responsibility, people have been affected all around you. The person beside you in class could have had their home torn apart, someone you walk next to on the crosswalks could have lost a loved one, and places you have visited may no longer exist. Being from North Carolina, it pains me to see beautiful areas destroyed and to know how Helene has affected my friends and family.

Because I continue to be deeply affected by Helene’s impacts, I feel it is my duty to help in any way possible. I can do this through this platform by raising awareness on where to donate, volunteer opportunities, and how to properly inform yourself about the situation.

Organizations

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is an organization that was initially created to assist soldiers in wars but has a current mission to provide relief for those in need. Right now, the organization is helping in search and rescue efforts while providing storm victims with necessities for survival, such as shelter and food. But they can’t do this without funding and volunteers. If you are interested in donating, text HELENE to 90999. If you want to learn more or are someone reading this in need, visit their website.

OneBlood

OneBlood is an organization that specializes in collecting blood to give to those in need of a blood transfusion. Currently, the group is aiding Hurricane Helene’s recovery efforts by asking people to donate blood. With the blood, they are seeking out those who have been injured and in need of a transfusion and have been impacted by the storm. If you want to find a location to give blood to, see if you’re eligible on their website.

Americares

Americares is an organization focused on the health aspect of disaster recovery. Its mission is to provide communities with health services and medications during tragedies. In the wake of Helene, Americares is responding to urgent medical needs. If you want to donate to help with their efforts, visit the hyperlink above.

There’s a plethora of organizations you can donate to to aid the Helene effort. If you’re interested in directly supporting a state, the North Carolina Community Foundation is an excellent resource for badly affected cities like Boone and Asheville. Volunteer Florida has numerous volunteer and donation opportunities. The Send Relief Project focuses on individual states and the devastation across Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Any of these organizations is a great option. However, I encourage you to start by doing your research if you want to help.

Stay informed

If you aren’t financially able to donate to an organization, another way to help with the recovery effort is to stay informed. Staying informed allows citizens who aren’t directly affected by the disaster to support and provide information to those who are. In addition, being informed could prevent the spread of misinformation, which leads to panic or confusion. Being able to show empathy and awareness is essential during this tumultuous time when our neighbors are in need. It allows us to share our support, help restore what’s been destroyed, and be prepared if disaster strikes again.

Volunteering

Being informed individuals can help us better understand the severe impact of this historic hurricane. Knowing the needs of those affected can steer us toward helping in hands-on ways. Most organizations listed offer donation AND volunteer opportunities, but there are some other resources you can use if you’d like to get involved.

Military Missions In Act is a website that connects you to volunteer opportunities in your area. Another good website to apply for volunteering is Owl and Panther. You fill out a personal application, and the organization directs your support where it is most needed. Similarly, All Hands and Hearts offers a specific application for volunteering, provides the option to donate, and educates on how to learn more and respond to Helene.

Areas across the Southeast need volunteers to clean up debris, deliver food, and perform search and rescue. If you’re looking for opportunities specific to your state, I encourage you to look where help is most needed.

The Little things Count

Several places in the community are asking for donations to food drives, clothes, and other necessities. Many businesses are gathering proceeds to donate to the cause, stating that instead of reaping the profit, the money is being used for good. Barstool Sports has created T-shirts with proceeds going directly to Manna Foodbank in Asheville. GoFundMe pages are popping up left and right. There are so many people sharing ways to give on social media. Instead of scrolling past them, don’t miss your opportunity to give.

As those affected continue to fight hazardous conditions, we send our love, thoughts, and prayers. We must also count our blessings, acknowledge our fortunate status, and try to help our neighbors in any way possible through these unprecedented times.

