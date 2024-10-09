How TikTok Couple Levi and William Break Gender Roles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re even remotely on TikTok, you must’ve seen William and Levi on your FYP at least once. Having exploded through William’s POV cooking videos, this couple has taken over the internet, and rightfully so.

The dynamic of their relationship has brought a breath of fresh air, quickly winning over the hearts of their audience. With their healthy communication, refreshing vulnerability, and unapologetically hot attitude, they have been deemed the ideal Gen-Z couple by many. This is especially so because they go against many of the gender roles that have long permeated society. Nowadays, while there’s a lot of talk about the “submissive boyfriend,” William and Levi are among the first couples to show this type of relationship publicly.

Recently, they participated in the new I AM GIA campaign collection, with Levi being one of the businesswomen in what they call the “GIA office” and William seemingly being her assistant. A hot campaign for a hot couple!

MEET LEvi

Levi Coralynn is a fiery redhead whose hair color matches her personality. She’s a firm, bold, and confident woman. Apart from being popular on TikTok, she’s also a popular creator on OnlyFans, and she is the main provider in the relationship.

Originally, her videos were targeted mainly at a male audience, but throughout her relationship, her content shifted to begin including William since he was a big part of her life. Now, her audience mostly consists of the girlies. In a lot of her videos, she reviews the meals that William cooks for her. She also makes a lot of “get ready with me” content, and just snippets of her daily life.

MEET WILLIAM

William Conrad is the king of POV cooking videos. The easiest way to describe him is to picture Nara Smith as a man. While Levi is the main monetary provider, William takes care of most of the household work. He’s an example of a man written by a woman.

In an interview for GQ, William shares, “We want to present gentle, not overt, masculinity.” And they do. A lot of William’s videos center on making food for Levi and also for the viewer, almost making them a part of their relationship as well (long live parasocial relationships). But he does other things like taking care of the house chores, such as laundry and sewing clothes.

THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Although it’s proven to be dangerous to share a lot of your personal life on social media, William and Levi make videos where they are vulnerable and truthful about their relationship and their selves. Their display of love and healthy communication make their fans aspire to find genuine love like theirs.

The different dynamics of their relationship subvert a lot of society’s established gender norms. With William being the nurturing, stay-at-home boyfriend and Levi being the main provider, whose income largely comes from her OnlyFans content, they are the patriarchy’s worst nightmare.

When women say that the bar is in hell concerning men, they’re not including William in that sentence. Levi and William’s relationship is a beacon of hope that proves that love and relationships are not a lost cause in modern dating.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!