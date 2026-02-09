How Markiplier’s ‘Iron Lung’ Surpassed Expectations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Indie films can often be left in the shadows of big-budget Hollywood movies. Still, YouTube sensation Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach is breaking stereotypes and boundaries with his recently released film, Iron Lung.

The movie has already earned $21 million despite its $3 million budget. Fischbach has demonstrated the importance of following through on your passion projects and not giving up in the face of criticism.

However, many may still be unaware of its success or who Markiplier really is. If you’re thinking of checking out Iron Lung, but don’t get the hype, you’ll want to keep reading.

Who is Markiplier?

Mark Fischbach, also known as Markiplier, is a millennial YouTuber who started his career as a “Let’s Play” creator in 2012. Throughout his career and life, Fischbach has gone through many rough patches.

Within the span of a few years, Fischbach lost his job, discovered a tumor in his adrenal gland alongside other health issues, and unfortunately lost his father to lung cancer. These struggles, however, acted as a catalyst for Fischbach to find a new pathway to success.

As of 2026, Fischbach has amassed over 38 million subscribers and 23 billion views across his channel. Fischbach’s achievements don’t stop at his channel’s analytics; he has also successfully raised more than $3 million across various charities. Using online fundraisers and livestreams to raise the money, Fischbach ensures his internet fame is used for good.

What is Iron Lung about (without spoilers)?

As Fischbach has continued to garner attention and success as a solo creator, it should come as no surprise that when he pivoted to filmmaking and directing, the project became a one-man endeavor.

Self-financed, self-scripted, and starring the man himself, Fischbach took matters into his own hands after growing an interest in the universe created by David Szymanski.

Szymanski is a game developer who created the 2022 indie horror game Iron Lung. After playing the game, Fischbach realized that the story stood out from the countless other horror games he had played. This motivated him to adapt the game into the now-released Iron Lung movie.

Both in the game and the film, Iron Lung takes place inside a rusted submarine in a post-apocalyptic future where all known stars and habitable planets have disappeared. A convict, played by Fischbach, is sent on a bleak mission to search for what remains in an ocean of blood.

Focusing on terrifying themes such as the fear of the unknown, claustrophobia, and psychological horror, Iron Lung is a film for those who love horror movies but are sick of cheap jump scares and predictable plots. Going against big-budget Hollywood producers and movies is no easy feat, but Iron Lung has proven to be a fierce competitor.

A hero to indie filmmakers

Set to only play in 50 theatres, Fischbach surpassed expectations when Iron Lung’s release was expanded to over 3,000 theatres. On a livestream recorded in the aftermath, Fischbach became emotional upon recounting a conversation he had with a film student about how inspiring Iron Lung’s success was.

“They said how cool it was that this was done independently, and this was really kind of an inspiration for people that wanted to get into making movies — that it was even possible… right now, it’s kind of a hero moment to showcase that indie filmmaking was possible,” Fischbach says.

On the day of its release, Iron Lung outperformed all major studio releases by taking the number one spot on Friday. Whether you’re a lover of the horror genre, Markiplier, or just cinema in general, Iron Lung isn’t only a film but a mark of change within the movie industry.

