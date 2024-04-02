Influencers and Brand Collaborations Are the Ultimate Power Couple

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Have you ever scrolled through Instagram or TikTok and seen your favorite influencer rocking the hottest new outfits, raving about a new makeup line, or sipping on a trendy drink? Yeah, me too. Maybe you’ve seen them go on luxurious brand trips, start new podcasts, or advertise their own collaborations with more intimate brands. This article dives into the world of influencer marketing, where I’ll dish on the good, the bad, and the sponsored.

Personally, I love keeping up with my favorite creators to see what they’re working on besides their usual content. From Alix Earle being invited to start her own podcast under Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network, to Monet McMichael creating an eyewear collection with Dezi, to Victoria Paris creating a jewelry collection with Fragille, there are many creators who have moved to work with brands!

On the other side of the perfect promos, we’ve seen some controversial brand collaborations in the past, such as the Tarte Dubai Trip. With 50 creators and their plus ones being invited, the hashtag #trippinwithtarte quickly caught attention. This brand trip quickly spiked controversy, with expenses being questioned considering the economic downturn following the pandemic and leaked drama fueling it further.

However, I’m sure seeing promo videos isn’t anything out of the norm if you’re on social media. I constantly see videos “sponsored” by different makeup companies, clothing brands, and even home items. Don’t get me wrong, I love the creative aspects of these videos, but where do all these items go? With the overflowing amount of PR packages, as seen in Darcy McQueeny’s TikTok videos, many creators stash these products or do large giveaways.

So, how effective are these promo videos?

TikTok’s algorithm allows users to get more videos related to what they share, like, or interact with. Therefore, this algorithm allows you to end up on Yoga TikTok, Celebrity TikTok, or even Beans TikTok. With over one billion active users and many small to large businesses trying to grow their brand, audiences gain more trust in these brands by seeing their favorite creators advertising their products. The trust is so locked in that 49 percent of TikTok users have purchased from these brands after seeing sponsored videos.

Sure, the constant stream of ad videos can be a bit much sometimes. But lately, I’ve been loving collabs where bigger creators partner with smaller brands that truly reflect their personal style. This feels more authentic and interesting than the typical influencer marketing push.

After seeing different creators grow over the years, some of these collabs feel so deserving and unexpected at the same time. To give back to followers in a more intimate fashion, some creators have taken the opportunity to collab with smaller brands that they’ve loved for so long or to reflect their new persona. These two collabs are my favorites.

DEZI X Monet

I absolutely adore this collab, as it feels like it’s so deserved! After watching Monet McMichael for a good two years, I’ve loved watching her personal brand grow. Whether she’s showing off her makeup routine in a GRWM, sharing a brand-new haul in an unboxing video, or taking you through a typical day, her videos are always entertaining. Her infectious positivity and genuine personality shine through in everything she does.

VP X Fragille

After watching Victoria Paris since her New York days, I’ve loved watching her grow into her more recent content. From living in New York to moving to LA, traveling to Europe for the summer, and coming out with new brand collabs, I quite literally love her life.

Paris is unapologetically authentic and real with how she presents herself on her platform. She offers a variety of content, and you never know what you’ll get. Is she traveling again? Is she going off on a brand? Is she soft-launching her girlfriend again? I love her personality and how she is genuine with her followers.

With her hot girl European summer, seeing a new side of her content was so fun. She took us for a ride with all the new friends she was making, and it felt like we were on a trip with her. After making these close-knit friends and connections, she was allowed to create a jewelry collection.

I love this collection! I adore her love for chunky jewelry; the collection felt so personally curated for her style. I think the best part about this collection is that she shared the manufacturing process — which is not quick and easy — and gave forewarning to the limited supply as it came from the heart of a small business in Antwerp, Belgium.

As you can tell, I adore these smaller, intimate collabs, but lately, the collab scene feels a bit more impersonal. The rendering of huge companies partnering with mega-influencers often leads to collections that feel mass-produced and disconnected from the unique style of the creator we love.

There’s a whole community of talented designers out there waiting to create something truly special with many creators. College girls like myself are ready to rock those unique pieces that reflect our favorite creator’s style and individuality.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!