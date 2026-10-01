John Green’s Book Tour for ‘Hollywood, Ending’ Begins

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

John Green’s new book, Hollywood, Ending, was published on Sept. 22. This is his first novel in nearly a decade and his very first novel written for adults.

If your classes were anything like mine, you probably grew up watching Green and his brother, Hank, and their Crash Course series on history, biology, and everything in between. After becoming YouTube content creators in 2007, they’re still giving back and encouraging curiosity and learning today.

Green’s Work

John Green’s debut novel in 2005, Looking for Alaska, won the 2006 Michael L. Printz Award for literary excellence in young adult literature. Not counting his new book, he has eight other titles to his name, including An Abundance of Katherines, Paper Towns, and Turtles All the Way Down.

However, his 2012 bestseller The Fault in Our Stars truly cemented his fame and cultural impact. It follows a romance between two terminally ill teenagers, exploring profound themes of what it is to live and love. The Fault in Our Stars was also adapted into a wildly successful film in 2014, grossing over $300 million worldwide.

Other works of his have also been adapted for film or TV, like Turtles All the Way Down, in which the main character struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety. Green has said that this was inspired by his own journey with OCD and a desire to represent such struggles with authenticity and hope for readers who may be going through similar experiences.

In recent years, Green has shifted his focus from young adult novels to nonfiction with his 2021 and 2025 novels The Anthropocene Reviewed and Everything is Tuberculosis. Now, he’s writing fiction again, and his latest book is intended for an adult audience.

What’s ‘Hollywood, Ending’ About?

Hollywood, Ending follows two young actors, Kai Laramie and Juniper Castillo, who’ve been cast in an Andy Warhol biopic called Andy Warhol Never Gets Old. It’s their first big break, and they must learn how to handle life and relationships in the public eye.

The book will follow them from the initial stages of filming to the movie premiere. Their life experiences run parallel to the story they are telling on the big screen.

I’ve been excited to read this since I first heard the title. I love a good double meaning and the play on words with punctuation. Will they get their “Hollywood ending,” or will they see Hollywood, ending?

Why You Should Be Hyped

Green takes the time to ensure fans get an authentic experience. He views an autograph as a small way to show his appreciation for all the love and support from fans over the years.

Green has actually set a Guinness World Record for most tip-in sheets signed by an author, an honor presented to him at his book launch in Brooklyn on Sept. 22. With 875,557 tip-in sheets signed, 100,000 of those were for the first printing of Hollywood, Ending

His book tour began Sept. 20 in Toronto, Canada, and his final stop will be Oct. 13 in Los Angeles. Each ticket to his book tour includes a signed copy of Hollywood, Ending, and I can’t wait to read it!

If Green’s literary track record is any indication, Hollywood, Ending will be just as authentic, entertaining, and profound, with inspiration from his own experience dealing with fame. Sounds like a green flag to me.

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