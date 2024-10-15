‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Content warning: This article will discuss mental health issues such as eating disorders and OCD

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from season three of Heartstopper.

Ever since the trailer dropped, I’ve been eagerly counting down the days for Heartstopper season three to hit Netflix. The latest season of this beloved show continues the cozy, heartfelt energy of the first two seasons while diving deeper into the complexities of growing up and navigating relationships (which personally destroyed me while watching). Today, I’ll break down the character development, major themes, and emotional moments that made this season truly special.

Charlie Spring

Charlie’s journey this season (played by Joe Locke) showcases his mental health struggles with anxiety and his developing relationship with Nick becoming more complicated. A big moment for him comes when he finally says “I love you” to Nick (Kit Connor). But it’s not smooth sailing after that. Charlie’s inner battles with eating disorders and anxiety resurface, making it difficult for him to fully embrace the love Nick is offering.

As the season progresses, Charlie takes steps to address his struggles, eventually telling his parents about his eating disorder and seeking professional help. His diagnosis of OCD and anorexia paints a raw, real depiction of mental health, breaking stereotypes around eating disorders, particularly for male characters. His time in a mental health facility underscores that recovery isn’t linear but is filled with small victories, like overcoming stage fright and applying to be head boy. His journey sends a message of hope, reminding viewers that love and friendship are powerful allies in healing, but they aren’t a cure-all.

Nick Nelson

Nick’s arc is equally compelling this season. One of the most significant moments happens during a conversation between Nick and his aunt, Diane (Hayley Atwell). Diane, a psychiatrist, drops a hard truth: love can’t cure mental illness. The weight of Charlie’s well-being has been a burden for Nick, and Diane helps him understand that he can’t fix everything. This advice prompts Nick to take a step back and give Charlie the space he needs to heal instead of feeling like he has to be Charlie’s entire support system.

Nick also begins to think more about his future, including applying to a university far from home, which challenges his relationship with Charlie. But by the end of the season, Nick learns that both he and Charlie can be strong individually, which strengthens their bond in a healthier way.

Elle Argent & Tao Xu

Elle (Yasmin Finney) goes through a transformative season as she grows more comfortable in her identity as a trans woman while also navigating her budding relationship with Tao (William Gao). With support from Naomi, her friend from art school, Elle learns to embrace herself fully, even saying “I love you” to Tao, which strengthens their relationship.

Elle’s journey with her art also takes center stage. When she’s invited to a talk show, instead of discussing her art, she’s bombarded with questions about the trans community. This leads her to rethink her approach to art and activism, but her path remains open-ended, leaving room for further growth in future seasons.

Tao, on the other hand, doesn’t have as much character development, but his love for film continues to shine as he supports his friends through documentary-making.

Isaac Henderson

Isaac’s arc (Tobie Donovan) was one of my personal favorites this season. Season two left us with the hint that Isaac might be asexual, and season three confirms it. Isaac’s journey focuses on his discovery of being both asexual and aromantic — identities that don’t often get the spotlight in mainstream media.

His character challenges the stigma that asexual people aren’t capable of love, showing that his version of love is just as meaningful as anyone else’s. With the support of his friends, Isaac learns that being ace doesn’t make him “broken,” and his journey is a powerful representation for viewers who might be struggling with similar feelings.

Tara Jones & Darcy Olsson

Tara (Corinna Brown) faces the pressures of excelling academically and preparing for her future, which takes a toll on her mental health. At Charlie’s birthday party, she has a panic attack — one of the most accurate depictions I’ve seen in a while. This scene highlights the importance of recognizing and addressing mental health struggles, even in characters who seem to have it all together.

Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), meanwhile, begins exploring they/them pronouns and eventually comes out as non-binary, furthering their journey of self-discovery with the support of Tara. Although Darcy’s arc isn’t as prominent this season, their growth is still significant, and it highlights the role of acceptance in relationships.

Imogen Heaney & Sahar Zahid

Imogen (Rhea Norwood) and Sahar’s (Leila Khan) relationship takes a complicated turn after they kiss at a Halloween party. Sahar, wanting more clarity and respect, isn’t interested in being an experiment for Imogen. They eventually have a heartfelt conversation at Charlie’s birthday party, establishing boundaries and respect, leaving their relationship on an open-ended but respectful note.

Tori Spring

Tori (Jenny Walser), Charlie’s older sister, gets more screen time this season, and her protective, loving nature shines through. She calls Charlie out for not spending enough time with family, but their heart-to-heart on the Ferris wheel proves that Charlie has more love to give than he realizes. Tori’s arc sets the stage for a potential relationship with Michael (Darragh Hand) and possibly a spinoff series based on Alice Oseman’s novel Solitaire (please Netflix, I’m begging).

What’s Next for Heartstopper?

Although Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Heartstopper for a fourth season, Alice Oseman, the creator of the graphic novels, has hinted that she hopes to continue the story, a hope that I myself share with her, as well as millions of fans worldwide. If there’s another season, it would likely explore Isaac’s sexuality further, Imogen and Sahar’s relationship, Tori’s relationship with Michael, and the long-distance dynamics between the couples as they navigate college life. We’ll also see whether Tara decides to go to college, as that was left unresolved this season.

Ending Remarks

To bring an end to my yap sesh, Heartstopper season three brings the same warm, cozy vibes we’ve come to love but takes it up a notch by diving into deeper, real-life issues like mental health, identity, and relationships. The heartfelt portrayals of Charlie, Nick, and the entire group remind us that while love and friendship are powerful, they can’t fix everything — and that’s okay. The magic lies in the journey of self-discovery, acceptance, and growth. Whether you’re swooning over Elle and Tao or feeling seen through Isaac’s asexuality storyline, season three has something for everyone. Let’s all manifest a season four because these characters’ stories deserve to be told!

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for LGBTQ+ mental health or safety concerns, call The Trevor Project‘s 24/7 Lifeline at 866-4-U-TREVOR (866-488-7386). You can also reach out for instant message or text message support via TrevorChat and TrevorText, respectively. For additional resources for trans people, call the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860. In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911.