This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We’ve all heard “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles, right? If not, where have you been? Released in 1979, the song was a pretty iconic commentary on how TV was taking over the music scene, leaving radio in the dust. If you look at today’s media landscape, it’s hard to deny that the song’s message is still accurate.

Back then, everyone was glued to their TVs to watch the latest music videos on MTV. “Video Killed the Radio Star” was a reminder that TV had stolen the spotlight, and radio was no longer the go-to source for discovering music.

Fast forward to today, and it’s like history is repeating itself, but in a different font.

Streaming Services vs. Traditional Media

In the ’80s, MTV brought music videos into the spotlight, and TV overtook radio as the go-to medium for discovering new music. Fast-forward to today, and it feels like we’re witnessing a similar shift. This time, streaming services like Spotify, YouTube, and Netflix have changed the way we consume media.

No longer do we wait for the radio to play our favorite songs or for a TV show to air at a set time. Sure, there’s still value in it, but people are streaming their music, podcasts, and shows on-demand more than ever, and honestly, can you blame them?

With the power of on-demand streaming, we can access whatever we want, whenever we want. While that’s incredibly convenient, it also means traditional media platforms are beginning to feel…outdated for some.

While the digital age has granted us instant gratification, there’s something irreplaceable about those moments of anticipation. People often romanticize older forms of media, from vinyl records to the radio itself. But despite this fondness for the past, technology marches forward.

Social Media Taking Over

Let’s be real, social media is at the forefront of a lot of our lives. TikTok dances go viral, influencers are basically our new celebrities, and Instagram feeds are our daily TV shows. Just like how MTV and music videos changed how we connect with artists, today’s social media gives us instant access to new music, trends, and moments, all while giving creators direct access to their fans.

With TikTok, songs can become viral hits overnight, thanks to a trending dance or meme. It’s wild how artists don’t even need a big record label or TV exposure anymore to be discovered since they just need to go viral on TikTok! Social media has completely reshaped how we discover, enjoy, and share media.

Music isn’t just about music anymore; it’s about everything else. Artists today are expected to be just as visually captivating as they are musically talented. Whether they’re filming for YouTube or getting the perfect shot for TikTok, the visual side of things is just as important as the music itself.

Maybe video has killed the radio star. If they’re not performing for a camera, they might as well be invisible. Being a star today is about being everywhere: in your playlist, on your feed, and sometimes even in brand deals with Swarovski. Ariana, what are you doing here?

The pressure to be both a performer and even conventionally attractive has become a vital part of an artist’s career. It’s about creating an experience that’s both visually and audibly engaging.

AI Is Making Art, But Is It the Same?

Decades ago, music videos made their debut, and TV transformed how we experienced music. Fast forward to today, and artificial intelligence (AI) is also taking part in that transformation.

Adrien Brody’s Oscar win for The Brutalist was overshadowed by the conversation about AI usage in the film. While the controversy raised eyebrows and nasty side-eyes, it also sparked a larger dialogue about the growing role of AI in the creative process.

Just as video changed the way we experience music, AI is now reshaping the world of art. From AI-generated music to digital art, it’s clear that technology is playing a huge part in how we create. The debate over how much we should rely on AI versus human intelligence continues to form conversations in the creative industries. The lines are starting to blur, and it’s anyone’s guess where this will take us.

Is The Radio Star Dead?

So, what does “Video Killed the Radio Star” really mean in 2025? It’s a reminder that with every new technology that comes into play, whether it’s TV, social media, or AI, something older gets left behind. But that doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. Nostalgia lives on, and we always look back fondly on the “good ol’ days” while embracing the new innovations that shape our lives.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!