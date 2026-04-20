8 Songs for the Perfect Grad Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The most important event of my life so far is just around the corner… college graduation. For so long, I felt like the end of my undergraduate career was out of reach. Now, I can’t help but wonder where the time went.

When I attempt to navigate the emotional turmoil associated with my own larger-than-life events, Spotify is always there for me. My playlists reflect this: from my iconic 21st birthday to studying abroad, I’ve made playlists time and time again that help me work through how I’m feeling and my life seasons.

Graduation is no exception to this rule. Whether you’re planning a grad party to celebrate this milestone or simply need to soak in your life at this exact moment, a graduation playlist is not a want, but a need.

Spring 2026 grads, if you’re seeking inspiration, look no further! Here are eight songs that undeniably capture the full spectrum of my feelings toward graduating:

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Each time I hear this song, I can’t stop myself from crying. Not only is this a nostalgic masterpiece, but it lyrically expresses my feelings of existential dread. “Can the child within my heart rise above?” and “Can I handle the seasons of my life?” are both prime examples of this. I also must mention the strength of the chorus and how the guitar solo moves me each listen. Though some might consider this a basic choice, given that “Landslide” charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time following its feature in the Stranger Things finale, I’d like to think of it as a classic.

“The Climb” by Miley Cyrus

Another hit that brings me back to my childhood is “The Climb.” As a kid in 2009, I loved this song for its catchy tune and killer instrumentals. As a 22-year-old graduating senior, it compels me to reflect on the challenges I’ve faced throughout my life as an undergrad. The lyrics of this piece convey one main theme: resilience. That’s been the theme of my FSU career; I’ve learned how to overcome obstacles I never thought I’d have to, and trust that everything will unfold as it should. I’m still learning, but I’m making strides. Listening to “The Climb” is bittersweet now, as I remember my darkest hours along with my brightest days, while feeling optimistic for what’s ahead, and enjoying the journey that is life.

“Good Life” by OneRepublic

Also a 2009 banger, “Good Life,” is a requirement for my graduation playlist. Perhaps a bit on the nose, the song is truly positive and reminiscent of recession pop, AKA the era of upbeat pop songs during a period of global financial struggle (specifically late 2000s to early 2010s). When I listen to this, I remember how good life is. The song briefly references hot spots in London, transporting me to when I studied abroad in London in July 2025. Meeting new people, traveling, and feeling like the possibilities were endless — these are memories of my time abroad, a significant part of my collegiate journey.

“Carla’s Song” by Harry Styles

When Harry Styles first released Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally on March 6, I was blown away by the entire album. This song, however, has slowly but surely become a staple part of my routine on Spotify. To no one’s surprise, I’ve been having a quarter-life crisis as the first chapter of my life closes. “It’s all waiting there for you,” a lyric repeated just under a dozen times throughout the song, reminds me that my life has just begun, and the future is something I can actually look forward to. How I feel about Styles’ “Carla’s Song” now is how I felt about “As It Was” back in 2022, when I graduated from high school. I suppose Mr. Styles has excellent timing for album releases.

“Thank You For The Music” by ABBA

For the record, most ABBA songs would work for a graduation playlist, including “Slipping Through My Fingers” and “Our Last Summer.” In this case, though, I couldn’t help but add “Thank You For The Music” to my list. While listening to this song, all my greatest memories from undergrad come flooding back. It’s almost like I’m putting together a scrapbook of all the mental photos I’ve taken over the past several years, in my mind. Then again, ABBA’s music can transport anyone across space and time, so I’m sure I’m not alone in this.

“Keep Your Head Up” by Andy Grammer

If you saw this on the list and didn’t instantly think of Pitch Perfect, we’ve got serious work to do. “Keep Your Head Up” is another brush of nostalgia paired with optimism, but the song makes me feel less alone in my current life stage. Being in my early 20s, I have to remember that it’s perfectly okay to still be figuring out my next steps in life. I’m willing to take risks and try new things, because I know it’s important for my journey. That being said, the doubts are still in my mind at times. Andy Grammer tackles these feelings with lyrics like, “Is it all worth it? / Am I gonna turn out fine?” and responds with cheerful answers in the chorus.

“In My Life” by The Beatles

Any song from The Beatles’ discography is a throwback for me, as I grew up listening to this band with my dad. Whether on our record player at home or during road trips to Michigan, “In My Life” (and any Rubber Soul song) was a regular in my rotation. This song is essentially my nostalgic blueprint. A reflective piece about life and its ever-changing nature, the lyrics to “In My Life” encourage me to immerse myself in my past and cherish those memories. It’s beyond fitting for a graduation playlist.

“Good Old Days (feat. Kesha)” by Macklemore