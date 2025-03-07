‘Good Mythical Morning’ Is the Best Show Online: Let’s Talk About That

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

You probably wouldn’t believe me if I told you that one of the most successful and longest-running YouTube channels in 2025 is a morning show hosted by two men in their mid-40s. Somehow, despite the changing times and trends, Good Mythical Morning (GMM) and its frontmen Rhett McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln “Link” Neal have managed to not only keep their channel alive but also grow it into its own brand entirely. Whether you’re familiar with the two or not, it’s just so hard not to love them and their amazing content.

Before becoming one of the most recognizable internet pairs, McLaughlin and Neal met as first-graders. In fact, their channel name is inspired by the circumstances around how they met — the boys both had to stay in from recess and color mythical creatures due to writing swear words on their desks.

Thankfully for us, McLaughlin and Neal then grew a friendship like one you only see in the movies throughout the rest of their childhood, high school, college, and even early professional lives. The pair often found themselves in random or strange endeavors in the film and media industries (some you can still find online), so the two created GMM and Mythical Entertainment so they could always work and laugh together.

Over 12 years later, with the show now in its 26th season, McLaughlin and Neal have made a video about virtually everything that you can think of. Naturally, many of these original video formats have become iconic and signature to them, like their “Will it­ ______?” taste test series where they take absurd ingredients and simply try to make them work in an unrelated culinary context.

Along with the “Will Its,” Mythical Entertainment has created many different styles of game shows, often taking things that aren’t typically a game and turning them into a competition. If eating international cuisine, stadium foods, or name brand as opposed to off-brand products sounds interesting, then you’re in luck because GMM has a game show devoted to each and every one.

Now, I would be lying if I said that they’re so entertaining just because of their video premises. While they are wildly creative in that aspect, what really makes the show is the authentic, unscripted performances from the two. It’s obvious from the way that the duo interacts that they have been best friends for a long time, and they just perfectly complement each other’s energy.

So, while Neal has proven that he shouldn’t be trusted with any sort of sharp object during their games, McLaughlin can already anticipate his antics and keep things in line without the expense of any crew members’ lives. I don’t think that I would be able to fully describe these two in just this article, but all you have to know is that over 19 million other people agree with me that they’re worth subscribing to.

McLaughlin and Neal, with their creative and entertaining talents, don’t just stop at GMM either. If you need more of their content, then you should definitely check out their second channel, Rhett & Link’s Wonderhole, where they most recently produced a series seeking to answer some of the most pressing questions that have been plaguing them for the last 40 years. I mean, I really do need to know if you can actually drink a cloud or chop down a tree with peanut butter.

Across GMM’s over 3,900 videos, I promise that everyone can find something entertaining to them. If you’re a celebrity talk show person, then you have to check out how they incorporate their guests into their game show of the day in a similar style to Hot Ones. If you consider yourself a dog person, then make sure to check out the videos where McLaughlin and Neal use their dogs to test every type of pet product. Lastly, if you just want to watch these two push themselves and culinary limits without throwing up, then they have plenty of that, too.

Personally, I’ve been watching GMM for going on ten years now, and I’ve yet to have the show, or the guys, let me down. If you’re in the market for some high-quality entertainment unlike anything else on YouTube, then you have to give the show a try.

