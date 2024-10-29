From Fun to Frightening: 5 Halloween Movies Ranked by Scariness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Halloween is the perfect time for all the spooky movie vibes. Whether you’re looking for a light-hearted flick or something that’ll make you not want to turn the lights off, there’s something for everyone.

To help you guys choose which movie is the right level of scary for you, here’s a list of five Halloween movies ranked least scary to terrifying.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus is a nostalgic Halloween film that’s earned its place as one of the many great Halloween classics. It’s set in the spooky town of Salem, Massachusetts, and is filled with fun, humor, and the right amount of spookiness for everyone in the family. When three witches from the 1600s accidentally appear in modern-day Salem, a group of kids on Halloween night must work together to stop them before they cause trouble. Hocus Pocus is a great go-to movie for anyone who wants to get into the Halloween spirit without being scared to death. While the plot is straightforward and simple, the humor and catchy musical moments keep the audience entertained. I personally love these fun, lighthearted films, so Hocus Pocus is my favorite on the list.

Coraline (2003)

Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, Coraline is about a young girl who discovers a hidden door in her new home that leads to a parallel world. At first, the parallel world seems too good to be true until the scary truth emerges. What makes this movie unique is its stop-motion animation. I’m not going to lie; this form of animation is not for everyone. The unsettling look of the button eyes of “Other Mother” combined with the gothic atmosphere gives the movie a creepy edge. The film has themes of family and identity that resonate deeply, making Coraline much more than a simple children’s story. The gothic imagery and chilling antagonist make this movie more eerie than scary. It’s the perfect middle ground for those looking for something spooky but not nightmare-inducing.

The others (2001)

The Others is a horror ghost movie about a mother, played by Nicole Kidman, who lives in an isolated mansion with her two photosensitive children. Throughout the movie, she attempts and struggles to protect her children from the mysterious forces in her home. As she unravels the mystery, she discovers disturbing things about her family and home. What makes The Others scary is its slow-burn tension and reliance on mood, subtle scares, and eerie silence rather than gore or jump scares. The dark, foggy setting of the mansion, along with the constant feeling that something is going to go terribly wrong, adds to the growing sense of tension and dread. The movie’s ending twist leaves a lasting impression, which makes it a great choice for someone who is looking to be scared but without all the excessive gore.

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring is based on the real-life experiences of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. It follows a family who moves into a farmhouse and is terrorized by a dark force. As the Warrens dig deeper, they discover the sinister history behind the haunting. The Conjuring is a classic supernatural horror movie that delivers intense experiences all the way through. The scariest part of this movie is the tension and atmosphere that keep you on your toes. The combination of creepy visuals and jump scares makes The Conjuring genuinely terrifying. If you are looking to maybe pee your pants and not be able to have a good night’s rest, then The Conjuring might be for you.

Hereditary (2018)