From Caffeine to Culture: How Coffee Became a Defining Part of College Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coffee has always been associated with late nights and early mornings, but on college campuses today, it’s become something much bigger than a source of caffeine. Walk through almost any campus café, and you’ll see the same scene: students typing on laptops, groups studying together, and between classes, long lines of people waiting for iced lattes or cold brews.

Coffee isn’t just a drink anymore; it’s become part of the college life rhythm. Coffee has always been associated with college, but its role today feels different from the past. What used to be a simple source of caffeine has evolved into a daily ritual, one that students (including myself) are willing to spend surprising amounts of money on.

Coffee used to be one of the cheapest drinks available. So how did it become a daily luxury, and why are we very willing to pay for it?

The History of Coffee

To understand the current coffee culture on campuses, it helps to look at how coffee itself has changed over the past few decades. In the early 1990s, coffee in the United States was still largely seen as a basic commodity.

Most people drank simple drip coffee at diners or at home; the average price of a cup of coffee was around a dollar, and coffee shops were far less common as social spaces.

That began to change with the rapid expansion of chains like Starbucks, which grew from just 84 stores in 1991 to more than 15,000 in the U.S. today. Starbucks introduced Americans to espresso drinks like lattes and cappuccinos while also reframing coffee as an experience rather than just a beverage. The company didn’t just sell caffeine; it sold atmosphere, branding, and customization.

The cost of a social experience

College campuses became one of the most natural places for this new coffee model to thrive. Students needed caffeine, but they also needed places to study, meet friends, and spend time between classes. Coffee shops filled that gap.

Sociologists often call these environments “third places,” meaning spaces that exist outside of home and work or school where people gather socially. However, as cafés grow in popularity, buying a drink often becomes the price of admission to staying there. What once might have been a two-dollar cup of coffee slowly turned into a $6-$8 specialty drink, and if you add a food item to that, your bill could easily be $13-$15.

The expansion of drink options has also played a role. Coffee menus today are dramatically larger than they were even 15 years ago. Drinks like cold brew, nitro coffee, and matcha lattes have added entirely new categories to café menus.

Matcha in particular has exploded in popularity in recent years, offering a different type of caffeine boost and becoming almost as common as iced coffee on college campuses.

At the same time, the psychology of small purchases helps explain why students continue to justify the cost. Behavioral economists sometimes refer to this as the “small luxury effect.” People are more willing to spend money on relatively inexpensive indulgences, even when they’re trying to limit larger expenses.

All of these factors together have pushed coffee far beyond its original purpose. What began as a simple caffeine source has become a social ritual, a study environment, and a personal treat rolled into one.

In that sense, the modern college coffee run isn’t really about coffee anymore. It’s about the culture built around it, and that culture has turned one of the world’s simplest drinks into one of campus life’s most expensive habits.

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