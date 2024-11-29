Quinta Brunson’s Inspiring Journey From BuzzFeed To Best Actress

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ten years ago, Quinta Brunson started her comedy career by working at Buzzfeed, a digital media company that helped develop her internet appearance and honed her love for creating series. Like many others, I was shocked to hear that Brunson, Emmy winner and creator of Abbot Elementary, had her start at BuzzFeed, of all places. BuzzFeed produces viral internet content left and right and houses an infinite number of quizzes to keep us entertained. It’s incredible how she worked her way up from a 9 to 5 job to becoming the creator of an award-winning TV show.

Starting Out

Years before these accomplishments, Brunson posted one of her first web series, Girl Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date, which amassed a huge following on Instagram and YouTube. From there, she got a fellowship at BuzzFeed, which was only the start of her comedy career. Her time at BuzzFeed involved writing, producing, and starring in sketches, as well as producing another web series, Broke, now on YouTube Premium. You can really tell Brunson wanted to make something that could resonate with others by creating this series. Not only that, but it features the struggles in her own life of trying to make it with a creative career — the roommates, the student debt, and all. Eventually, Brunson had more ambitious values she wanted to follow, which led her to leave the company in 2018.

Making Her Name

From there, she appeared on numerous TV shows and created the well-known ABC series Abbott Elementary. Not only is Brunson the creator of this show, but she is also an executive producer, showrunner, and a leader of its writers’ room, which means that “she has the final word on everything from costumes to punch lines.” It’s also apparent that this series means a lot to Brunson, with the show taking place in West Philadelphia, where she grew up, and the school in the series (Willard R. Abbott Elementary) being named after one of Brunson’s middle school teachers.

Brunson’s Success

Brunson’s hard work has definitely paid off. Abbott Elementary has achieved remarkable success as a television show, primarily due to its realistic portrayal of the challenges that are faced by underfunded public school teachers and its humorous nature towards the storyline. This success can be seen in the number of awards the show has received, as well as how avid viewers talk about the show. Anytime I hear someone talking about Abbott Elementary, the humor and heartwarming narrative of the show are some of the main points of conversation.

Not only has this hit TV series won awards, but Brunson has won several for her involvement and performance in the show. One of the most celebrated awards she has received is the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. In her role as Janine Teagues, she was the first Black woman to win the category since Isabel Sanford won in 1981 for The Jeffersons.

In all, Quinta Brunson’s journey from BuzzFeed to her current career is a testament to her incredible talent and perseverance. Her success highlights the power of digital platforms in shaping the careers of creativity and proves that with hard work, passion, and authenticity, anyone can achieve their dreams.

