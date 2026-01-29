From Ballgowns to Bikinis, Emily Bader Does It All

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

People We Meet on Vacation (PWMOV), the highly anticipated adaptation of Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, hit the Netflix scene on Jan. 9. Over its debut weekend, the film reached 17.2 million views and quickly became the number one movie in the U.S. on Netflix.

Starring Emily Bader as the spirited and quirky Poppy Wright and Tom Blyth as her reserved best friend, Alex Nilsen, this rom-com is a heartwarming concoction of laughter and longing that delivers all the feels.

Now, let’s take a moment to shine the spotlight on Emily Bader, a rising star who brings Poppy’s vibrant character to life. If her name isn’t already on your radar, it’s time to change that. Bader has been building an impressive body of work, from her breakout role in My Lady Jane to her upcoming role as soccer icon Mia Hamm in Netflix’s sports biopic The 99-ers.

Most recently, Bader effortlessly stepped into the shoes of Poppy Wright, the free-spirited, quirky travel writer at the heart of PWMOV. Poppy is as chaotic as she is endearing, and Bader’s performance embodies everything that Henry put on the page and more. The connection between Poppy and Bader makes it feel like the character was written with Bader in mind.

Before her performance in PWMOV, Bader first captured hearts in 2024 with Prime Video’s My Lady Jane. This series is a hilariously modern reimagining of Lady Jane Grey’s life, giving her the perfect platform to showcase her comedic timing and undeniable charm. Playing the titular role, she effortlessly turned a historical figure into a relatable, empowered heroine that audiences can’t get enough of.

After watching PWMOV with my roommates, we collectively agreed that Emily Bader is a star in the making. Having been a fan of hers since watching My Lady Jane when it first came out, I suggested that they watch the series. By the next day, we had queued it up, and within a few days, we’d binged the entire season (it’s just as good the second time around).

We weren’t the only ones craving more Emily Bader on our screen, either. In the days following PWMOV’s release, My Lady Jane began trending again on Prime Video, as viewers eagerly sought out more of her work. The renewed buzz was shocking, given that the series was canceled after one season.

Online, both longtime fans and newly converted Bader devotees are calling for a second season. Petitions are circulating in hopes of giving the series the continuation it deserves. The enthusiasm feels infectious, reminding everyone why Bader’s charm continues to resonate both on and off screen.

Bader’s next high-profile role sees her stepping into the cleats of retired soccer legend Mia Hamm in The 99-ers. The Netflix film follows the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and their groundbreaking 1999 World Cup victory.

If you haven’t yet added People We Meet on Vacation to your Netflix watchlist, what are you waiting for? Fair warning: don’t be surprised if, once the credits roll, you find yourself craving more of Emily Bader. Luckily, My Lady Jane is ready and waiting to satisfy your binge-watching needs.

Whether she’s ruling a Tudor court or stealing hearts on a European vacation, it’s clear that no matter the role, Bader leaves a lasting impression on viewers. Consider your next TV marathon already planned.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!