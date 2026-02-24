Fresh off the Bookshelf: ‘Heap Earth Upon It’ 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this column, I’ll be reviewing new reads in 2026, fresh off the bookshelf. With each review, I’m discussing each book, its author, and how it holds up on a scale from one to five stars.

Most readers will tell you that they don’t have a favorite book, but if I had to pick, Sunburn, written by Chloe Michelle Howarth, is mine. Sometimes, I wish I hadn’t ever picked it up. After finishing Sunburn, I had one of the worst reading slumps of my life. Nothing could compare, and I didn’t want to read anything else. For a few days, I considered rereading the book right after I finished it.

While I did eventually pick up another book, I’ve been waiting to scratch the itch of wanting to read more of Howarth’s writing. Sunburn was her debut novel, so unfortunately, I couldn’t just go to Barnes & Noble and pick up another one of her releases. Luckily for me, though, her newest release, Heap Earth Upon It, was right around the corner — and it was definitely worth the wait.

About the Book

Set in 1960s Ireland, Heap Earth Upon It follows the O’Leary siblings, Tom, Jack, Anna, and Peggy, as they acclimate to their new home: a small, rural village named Ballycrea. When the siblings arrive, they’re tight-lipped about the mysterious circumstances of their past, but desperate for a fresh start as they acclimate to the village. All we know about the siblings is their names, that they’re orphaned, and there’s a mysterious “you” hunting the O’Learys.

Shortly after arriving, the siblings meet Betty and Bill Nevan, a wealthy, childless couple. As the story progresses, Anna starts becoming close, too close, even dangerously so, with Betty. As she starts to cross the lines between love and obsession, the secrets of the O’Learys are unearthed, with Betty holding the shovel to dig up the grave of the O’Learys’ past.

Heap Earth Upon It is told through the alternating perspectives of Betty, Tom, Jack, and Anna. The only character missing from the O’Leary family is Peggy, who’s around a decade younger than the other three, who are in their 20s.

This story is laced with intrigue. Just like the residents of Ballycrea, readers of Heap Earth Upon It are also kept in the dark about what drove the O’Leary family from their home in their previous village, Kilmarra. Throughout the novel, we find out more, especially about the mysterious “you” each of the O’Leary’s address in their individual perspectives.

The characters aren’t addressing the reader, but rather a figure in place of the reader that haunts the story and the O’Learys. Throughout the entire novel, pieces of the puzzle fall into place, and we start to learn about each character’s relation to this mysterious “you.” Early on in the story, “you” becomes “Lillian,” but there are still no clues about her — except that she’s dead.

Lillian follows the characters from Kilmarra to Bellycrea, and each character’s story shows how Lillian’s death affected them. Tom, Jack, and Anna’s stories are all inherently intertwined because they’re family, but their interior perspectives are so incredibly different. This creates a cohesive, layered story that drags the reader along.

Howarth creates a gripping, gothic novel about what it means to love, crossing lines between love and obsession, how we grieve, and the burdens and blessings of family.

My Review

Although Sunburn and Heap Earth Upon It are two incredibly different novels, Howarth’s writing is just as strong in her follow-up book. Out of the two, though, I prefer Sunburn; while I love both, Heap Earth Upon It felt a little bit weaker. Everything but the end of the novel was amazing. Unfortunately, its strong story was followed by a weak ending, feeling lackluster compared to the rest of the book.

I really would’ve liked the ending to be a chapter from Peggy’s perspective. Although Peggy is younger than the other O’Learys, she’s a central part of the story, and her voice is missing. It would’ve made the ending feel more impactful and less rushed.

Besides the ending, I loved everything about Heap Earth Upon It. Howarth’s writing is so beautiful, and she does such a great job of creating an atmospheric story that immerses the reader in the setting and the lives of the characters. In Sunburn and Heap Earth Upon It, Howarth creates impactful, character-driven narratives that make you feel like you’re actually inside the minds of the characters. Every character’s perspective is equally strong, so I didn’t feel like I was missing anything from the story when each chapter switched from one character to another.

One thing I loved about each character was how distinct their stories are. By writing the book from multiple perspectives, Howarth allows her readers to see how the characters perceive themselves, others, and how the characters around them perceive them. This creates an immersive story by providing an in-depth look at the characters and their dynamics with one another.

Each character’s perspective also feels dream-like, which highlights their mysteriousness. Although you get a glimpse into each character’s thoughts and feelings, so much is missing from the story because you know next to nothing about Lillian, the mysterious figure from the O’Learys’ past.

The O’Learys’ lives in Ballycrea are fragile because at any moment, the truth could come out and everything could come crashing down. Howarth shows this through the narration, as each character’s inner monologue is just as strenuous as their relationships with one another. The only exception to this is Betty, who isn’t an O’Leary, but she provides an outside perspective to show the reader how the rest of the town perceives the family.

Another one of my favorite parts about the novel is the title — Heap Earth Upon It. Although you may bury a loved one, you can’t bury the past; your emotions, experiences, and trauma live on, even after death. I also love the ambiguity of “it.” Is the “it” Lillian? Is “it” the grief the characters experience?

Nothing, and no one, stays dead. No matter how deep you bury someone, they’ll come back to haunt you. That’s what Heap Earth Upon It is about: how do you go on living, when the past wants to drag you under the Earth with it? Although Lillian is gone, you can still see her influence on the characters. She encapsulates the haunting quality of the past, and her mysterious nature keeps the reader hooked throughout the novel.

Everything about the novel is phenomenal. After reading Heap Earth Upon It, I can’t wait for whatever Howarth releases next. Once again, she’s written a beautiful, lush novel that leaves you wanting to re-read it immediately.

Overall, I’d give this novel 4.5 out of 5 stars. No matter what genre you like to read, you should definitely consider picking up Heap Earth Upon It.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!