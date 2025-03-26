The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever have that ex who regretted losing you, and now that you have someone new, they want you back? That’s not exactly what’s happening with France and the United States, but France does want the Statue of Liberty back.

When I heard this, a few questions popped into my head. Why does France want her back? Are we losing Lady Liberty? What does our government have to say about that? If you’re wondering the same things, here’s an explanation about our Lady Liberty’s (almost) sudden departure back to her ex.

Lady Liberty and the Birthday Party

The Statue of Liberty was a sentimental birthday gift from France to the United States, celebrating the United States’ 100 years of independence.

A Frenchman by the name of Edouard de Laboulaye came up with the idea to gift the United States something monumental. He was immensely inspired by the independence and liberty the Americans consistently fought for and was moved by the abolishment of slavery in the U.S. He also appreciated the friendship between France and the U.S. and wanted to commemorate the relationship. A sculptor, Frederic-Auguste Bartholdi, agreed with Laboulaye and created the beautiful Lady Liberty.

He implemented symbolism in his creation to represent the freedom and liberty of the American spirit. Her crown spikes represent light extending out to the world, the tablet is inscribed with the date of American independence in Roman numerals, and a broken shackle lies by her feet.

The French people raised money to build this sculpture, and the American people worked on funding and building the pedestal. With the help of Alexandre Gustave Eiffel (Yes, that Eiffel!), Bartholdi designed and built the Statue of Liberty with iron pylon and copper. She was broken into 350 pieces and crossed the Atlantic Ocean, arriving in June 1885 in New York, and was rebuilt and completed in October 1886.

A Welcoming Face to the American Dream

As mentioned, Lady Liberty is full of symbolism. She’s a beacon for immigrants in the U.S. and resides close to Ellis Island, where millions of people entered the country for a significant portion of U.S. history. The statue was often the first thing people would see when sailing towards the country, and for the immigrants, seeing her gave them a sense of new beginnings and comfort, knowing they were entering the land of the free and opportunity.

Today, although Ellis Island is no longer used for immigration, it’s still seen as a monument of freedom and liberty. Tourists travel all lengths to see her and remember the stories of those who came to her.

Recently, however, people in the U.S. and internationally believe her values are being compromised as conversations around immigration and border security have escalated. Those seeking more inclusive policies use Lady Liberty to invoke a reminder of the foundation of the U.S.

Give Lady Liberty Back!

Fast forward from that blast from the past: on Sunday, March 16, a French Parliament politician called for the return of Lady Liberty. At a rally, this member of the European Parliament, Raphael Glucksmann, stated, “Give us back the Statue of Liberty…It was our gift to you. But apparently, you despise her. So, it will be just fine here at home.”

He also mentioned that some Americans “have chosen to switch to the side of the tyrants.” He’s spoken out against the current U.S. Administration’s change in stance on the Russia-Ukraine war and against the cuts to U.S. research institutes. Glucksmann continued to support the researchers by stating that France would “welcome them” to pursue “freedom and their sense of innovation, their taste or doubt, and research.”

So, is She Leaving Us?

Lady Liberty is not going anywhere. The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt bit back with “Absolutely not. And my advice to that unnamed, low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now, so they should be very grateful to our great country.”

To which Glucksmann replied with an explanation about how his original comments were a warning to the Americans and stated that “No one, of course, will come steal the Statue of Liberty. The statue is yours.” He followed with, “But what it embodies belongs to everyone. And if the free world no longer interests your government, then we will take up the torch here in Europe.”

Even if Glucksmann had formulated a plan to take Lady Liberty, it would’ve been extremely difficult. The Statue belongs to the U.S., as stated by UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural arm, with its list of World Heritage treasures. Additionally, it’s important to note that Leavitt failed to mention the mutual relationship between France and the U.S.

These countries would not be here without each other: France first helped the U.S. during the Revolutionary War, and then the U.S. helped France throughout the World Wars. It seems like Leavitt is not a Hamilton fan like I am! Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson’s songs were so good and helped explain the importance of France throughout the musical. I owe Lin Manuel Miranda my A’s in several history courses!

Lady Liberty is here to stay, and although the remark to return her was slightly humorous, the message by the Frenchman is a stark reminder of the general European sentiment towards the new policies of President Trump’s Administration, which may be eye-opening to Americans. Next time you’re in New York I hope you reflect on the history behind the Statue of Liberty and think about what the future can hold!

