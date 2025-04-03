‘Flow’ Proves To Be a Film Made for Felines

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As I watched Flow collect the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film this past year, I knew exactly who would be the perfect one to watch it with — my black cat, Mojo. While Mojo is known for snoozing during most movies, Flow was different. I watched him perk up when the cat in the film would “meow,” and he even got closer to the TV to get a better look. While I laughed at him a little bit in surprise, I was also intrigued. What did he find so special about this movie?

Flow made history this year as the first independent film to take home the award for this category. Notably, it was made with a free, open-source computer graphics software tool called Blender. As a result, the animation is a bit unique from other modern-day films. Characters and backgrounds are very soft on the eye, creating a dream-like effect.

The film is also the first Academy Award won by the country of Latvia. This marks a major achievement for the country, as they’ve been submitting films for consideration regularly since 1992.

This movie follows the story of a black cat navigating a sudden and catastrophic flood. It connects with various other animals throughout its journey, such as a dog, a capybara, a ring-tailed lemur, and a secretary bird. Strikingly, the film has no dialogue except for the natural sounds of the animals featured. Focus is then brought on the relationships between the species communicating with each other as they try to escape the dangerous conditions.

Like me, many viewers flocked to watch the movie after its win, only to discover that their pets become more immersed in it than they. I’ve seen a wide variety of these animal reactions on TikTok, as many users have recently uploaded videos of watching the movie with their furry friends. Most animals online have reacted similarly to Mojo, such as perking their ears up in curiosity and getting closer to the TV during suspenseful moments.

So, what’s the reason for all these reactions? Matiss Kaza, producer and co-writer of the film, explained in an email that real animal sounds used in production capture the attention of our pets. “We don’t commonly think of pets as a potential target audience when making films, but we are glad that Flow has proved to be a special bonding experience between viewers and their dogs and cats,” Kaza said.

While the film has helped strengthen the bond between owners and their pets, it has also established new connections. As an owner of a black cat, I’m aware of the superstitions that surround them. I’ve occasionally been asked if I’m worried about getting “bad luck.” While this fear may seem small in retrospect, it truly affects the cats. Black cats are often admitted to shelters at a higher rate and are adopted less than any other coat color.

Due to the success of Flow, many are seeing black cats in a new light. There has been increased interest in adopting black cats in Brazil, even creating a bit of a demand. Some have even been referencing these felines as “Flow-type cats,” which helps dismantle the stigma.

Flow has made its mark in history. Even though it has only risen to prominence recently, the connections brought by it have continued to be impactful. If you want to have a movie night with your pet, it’s the perfect choice. I’m sure Mojo would agree, too!

