5 Musicals To Check Out for Hispanic Heritage Month

Growing up as a theater kid, musicals have always been close to my heart. Like any other child, I grew up watching princess movie musicals, and that inevitably transferred over to a love for musical theater in middle school.

The shows that were always my favorite were the ones in touch with my culture, and with Hispanic Heritage Month happening, here are five musicals you should check out that celebrate Hispanic and Latin culture.

In the Heights

Is it currently running? No. Is there a cast recording? Yes. Is there a movie adaptation? Yes.

Starting off with one of my favorite musicals of all time, we have In the Heights, which is actually Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first production and Broadway role that kick-started his career. Debuting off-Broadway in 2007 and on Broadway in 2008, this musical ended up taking home a Tony Award for Best Musical that same year.

The musical follows the interconnected lives of a community of Latin people in New York’s Washington Heights. It follows about 10 different individuals, offering a diverse variety of different stories, and perfectly encapsulates the Latino-immigrant experience in the U.S, ranging from being the immigrant yourself, or the child of an immigrant.

The songs and stories truly have a way of tugging at your heartstrings, and the musical connects you to the characters in a way that makes you feel like you’re there with them. I would highly suggest watching the movie adaptation of this musical, since it definitely did the original Broadway show justice, even if a couple of songs were cut out. So, if you want to truly understand the Latin-American perspective of living in the U.S., this musical should definitely be on your watch list.

Buena Vista Social Club

Is it currently running? Yes. Is there a cast recording? Yes. Is there a movie adaptation? No.

I watched Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway this past summer, and it was one of the most authentic shows I’ve ever seen. The musical is inspired by the legendary Cuban ensemble Buena Vista Social Club, which became internationally known for reviving traditional Cuban music in the 1990s and won a Grammy in 1998 for Best Traditional Tropical Latin Album.

The musical adaptation of this incredible story perfectly honors the legacy of the artists involved and even received five Tony Awards in the most recent awards cycle. What makes this show different and unique from other Latin-inspired musicals is that the songs are performed entirely in Spanish. They took the original songs from the 1997 album and created new, but similar arrangements of the beloved Cuban melodies that have echoed through the island for decades.

This show was incredibly special to watch, being Cuban myself, and it really delves into the culture of Cuba, giving you a deeper understanding of the struggles that the musicians had to face to make it all the way to Carnegie Hall in 2008 America. Although there’s no movie adaptation of this musical, I highly recommend listening to the Broadway recording, and even maybe diving into the original 1997 album of the same name that it’s based on.

Evita

Is it currently running? No. Is there a cast recording? Yes. Is there a movie adaptation? Yes.

If your Instagram feed looked anything like mine this past summer, Rachel Zegler was absolutely blowing up with her rendition of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, which had a limited 12-week run on the West End.

Although Evita did get more popular this summer, the show has been around since 1978 when it debuted in London’s West End and eventually went on to win seven Tony A

wards. The musical follows the story of Eva Perón, the First Lady of Argentina, who rose from poverty to become one of the most powerful figures in the country’s history.

With sweeping ballads, intense choreography, and rich visuals, Evita dives into themes of ambition, class, and fame. It’s a fascinating portrait of a woman who reshaped the destiny of her country while facing immense scrutiny and pressure. If you love powerful vocals and larger-than-life stories, this is a show you absolutely can’t miss.

Real Women Have Curves

Is it currently running? No. Is there a cast recording? Yes. Is there a movie adaptation? No.

Based on Josefina López’s beloved play, Real Women Have Curves is one of the most exciting new musicals right now. It’s set in a small sewing factory in East Los Angeles, where a group of Mexican American women navigate friendships, ambition, and body image while chasing their dreams.

The show is heartfelt, funny, and deeply empowering. I love how it celebrates the beauty of embracing who you are, inside and out. It’s rare to see stories of Latinas told with this much warmth and honesty, and it’s exactly the kind of representation we need more of onstage. If you want something fresh that will make you laugh, cry, and cheer, this one is for you.

West Side Story

Is it currently running? No. Is there a cast recording? Yes. Is there a movie adaptation? Yes.

Last but not least, an undeniable classic, West Side Story reimagines William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet as a love story between star-crossed teens from feuding Puerto Rican and white communities in 1950s New York City. Premiering in 1957, it became an instant cultural touchstone and has been revived countless times, winning multiple Tony Awards and even Academy Awards for its film adaptation.

While it’s full of iconic songs and breathtaking choreography, what makes it stand out is its exploration of immigration, identity, and belonging. It’s a story that still resonates decades later, and it’s a great reminder of how musicals can reflect real social issues while still being breathtakingly beautiful to watch.

These five musicals all highlight the heart, resilience, and beauty of Hispanic culture, and they each do it in such unique, unforgettable ways. Whether you’re experiencing the electrifying energy of In the Heights or getting swept up in the timelessness of West Side Story, they remind us just how powerful representation on stage can be.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, I hope you take the time to check out one or all of these shows, celebrate the voices behind them, and let their stories inspire you the way they’ve inspired me.

