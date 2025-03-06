Femina Perfecta: Celebrating Legacy With the Florida State College for Women

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This Women’s History Month, I encourage you to remember that Florida State University, one of the largest and oldest institutions of higher learning in Florida, was briefly a women’s college. FSU traces its origins to the 1820s when the Territorial Legislature began to plan a higher education system. Then, 30 years later, in 1851, the State Legislature passed providing for the establishment of two institutions of learning, one on each side of the Suwannee River. We now know these as FSU and UF.

In 1905, the reorganization of Florida’s education system eliminated the six existing educational institutions and established four new ones: the Florida Normal and Industrial College for Negroes; the Institute for the Blind, Deaf, and Dumb; the University of the State of Florida; and the Florida Female College. The male population in Tallahassee moved to Gainesville, and in 1909, the Florida Female College was officially renamed Florida State College for Women (FSCW). By 1915, the college was fully accredited and grew to become the third-largest women’s college in the nation by the 1930s.

FSCW achieved much in its 42-year lifespan. Among state-supported women’s colleges, it was the first to be admitted to the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools and the first to be placed on the approved list of college and universities of the Association of American Universities.

FSCW also served as grounds for engaging in the women’s suffrage movement. While the college maintained a neutral stance on political and social issues, focusing on education within the framework of traditional gender roles, students, graduates, and faculty advocated for women’s voting rights in Florida as the 19th Amendment approached ratification in 1920.

Student life was vibrant at FSCW. There was a wide range of student clubs that catered to academic, social, and cultural interests. Literary societies, such as the Minerva Club and the Esteren Club were popular among students who enjoyed writing, debating, and having intellectual discussions. Other organizations focused on music, drama, and the arts, providing students with creative outlets. The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) was also an influential group that promoted moral and religious values on campus.

At the time, vigorous physical activity was discouraged among women, but FSCW developed a strong intramural sports culture. Basketball was particularly popular, with spirited competition among student teams. Other recreational activities included tennis, swimming, and field hockey.

Student life was further enriched through traditions, festivals, and special events. The annual Odd-Even Rivalry was a campus tradition, pitting students from odd and even graduating classes in various competitions, including athletic games and theatrical performances. Social events such as formal dances and teas allowed students to engage with faculty and visitors while maintaining the decorum expected of young women in that era.

After World War II, the influx of returning veterans brought men back to campus. In 1947, the Governor signed an act of the Legislature returning FSCW to coeducation status, naming it The Florida State University. The next few years brought significant changes: the Flying High Circus was established, a football stadium was built, and the first Student Union was founded. FSU developed into the university we now know and love over the following 78 years.

FSU’s motto is “Vires, Artes, Mores,” which means strength, skill, and character. These three torches reflect the university’s goals of preparing students physically, mentally, and morally. FSCW emphasized that by achieving these qualities, students could become “Femina Perfecta,” complete women.

The legacy of FSCW is remembered as a crucial chapter in the history of women’s education and the evolution of Florida State University. FSCW provided generations of women with academic opportunities at a time when higher education for women was still limited, shaping future leaders, educators, and professionals.

Its traditions, student life, and emphasis on both intellectual and personal development helped lay the foundation for FSU’s modern identity. The influence of FSCW is preserved through historical archives and campus landmarks. The spirit of FSCW is still alive in every woman on campus.

