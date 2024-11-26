F1’s WAG of the Year: Alexandra Saint Mleux

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Formula 1 is no ordinary sport. As the “home of risk takers, late breakers, and history makers,” Formula 1 is the epitome of motorsports. With 20 drivers and 10 teams competing for the World Championship, there are undeniable stakes and pressure. Why is Formula 1 filled with constant buzz? What is it about the sport that’s so intoxicating to fans? Join me as I dive into the intricacies of the Formula 1 world to share the decisions, scandals, and victories that curate its enthralling environment.

The world of motorsports is constantly filled with endless drama, anticipation, and breaking news. Part of the chaos that makes fans so engaged with drivers is seeing news surrounding their personal lives, whether this is as simple as side quests or as complicated as their dating history.

One of Formula 1’s most beloved drivers is none other than Ferrari’s Golden Boy, Charles Leclerc. With over 17 million followers on Instagram, the Monegasque driver has attracted the attention of so many people in and out of the sports world. “WAGs,” or wives and girlfriends, are especially cherished in F1 as fans look forward to seeing live reactions, Instagram posts, and, of course, their race day outfits. So, when Leclerc started being spotted with a new mystery girl, it didn’t take fans long to discover the sport’s soon-to-be fan-favorite WAG.

Who is Alexandra Saint Mleux?

Alexandra Saint Mleux is a 22-year-old recent art history grad and influencer with Mexican and Italian heritage. She was first spotted with the Ferrari driver at Wimbledon in 2023, and they have been spotted together consistently ever since.

Initially, Mleux had a private Instagram account with a public TikTok. Her videos are centered around fashion and traveling. As Mleux became popular amongst fans, their desperation to learn more about her grew. After a couple of months of the pair dating, she finally made her Instagram account public, which was considered a win for the F1 community.

Regardless, she remains private and shares mostly traveling and fashion content, but with the new addition of race day content. The couple is the perfect combination of a “private but not secret” relationship, sharing photos and supporting one another without revealing their personal details. They’ve quickly become a fan favorite couple by fans with their artistic interests and quiet luxury style.

Art History Influence(R)

One of the aspects of Mleux that fans have fallen in with is her passion and love for the arts. This year, Mleux graduated with a degree in History of Art from École de Louvre, a prestigious art and humanities university in Paris. She has an Instagram page dedicated to sharing different art pieces with a focus on 20th-century art. Each art piece Mleux photographs includes the artist’s name, piece tile, location, and medium. Typically, Mleux shares different art exhibits and events with descriptions and information about the artist, their intention, and her thoughts. Her intelligence and devotion to art and its history are some of the many captivating reasons she is beloved on social media and among F1 fans.

WAG Fashion

Mleux has an eye not only for art but also for fashion. She has curated a picture-perfect aesthetic and style that is flawless and natural. She is truly the epitome of class and elegance. Every outfit she wears at different grands prix throughout the year is dedicated to the race, country, and style.

From silk polka-dot midi dresses in Spain to matching denim sets in Miami, Mleux embraces the feminine and minimalist look while honoring the classic Ferrari style by frequently matching with Leclerc. Even outside the grand prix, she’s highly fashionable and put together with luxurious dresses from Annie’s Ibiza and Clio Peppiatt.

On top of her stylish looks, Mleux has a meticulous signature pose that showcases an hourglass figure and perfect posture. Many fans have noted these poses and have even tried them out for themselves! Although she isn’t a “model,” her pictures and outfits embody that of one.

If you’re looking for an outfit or feed inspiration, definitely check out her page; you will not be disappointed. She’s not only an inspiration to other WAGs on the track but to fans across the world. With her timeless, ethereal style, it’s almost impossible not to love her and her incredible taste!

rhode collab

If you’re unfamiliar with rhode, it’s a skincare and makeup company founded by Hailey Bieber. Rhode is known for its simplistic, tasteful brand model that embodies that “clean girl aesthetic.” Both Bieber and Mleux showcase glowy skin, long lashes, stained lips, sharp eyebrows, and rosy cheeks that create a naturally flushed look.

Thankfully for sports girlies, Bieber is a marketing genius who has combined the world of F1 with rhode. For rhode’s fall collection, Alexandra Saint Mleux was the face of the campaign to show off four different lip products with new matching phone cases.

To showcase their “espresso” lip and phone combination, Mleux stunned in a classic vintage hotel photoshoot, contrasting the bubbly pink hotel shoot for the new baby pink “ribbon” combo. She also modeled for their “toast” and “raspberry jelly” combos with a classic European street shoot.

The collaboration between Mleux and Bieber stimulated an extraordinary number of sales for rhode. This duo influenced the F1 and sports girlies into buying the matching lip and phone cases out of sheer love for Mleux and her influence. Many fans commented on this by sharing how they were “influenced by the Alexandra Saint Mleux campaign” and are “finally trying” rhode during this fall campaign. This crossover was not expected but was much needed for the F1 girlies.

Fans’ Love for Alex

Mleux’s sweet and elegant persona has made her a fan favorite WAG amongst many. Her passion for art history and charisma just top it all off. It’s hard not to love her when she radiates such confidence and grace on and off the paddock, being an “It Girl” without even trying. To me, she’s the F1 WAG of the year.

