Everything You Need To Know Before the Artemis II Launch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I’ve always been fascinated with space. Every time a rocket launched, my parents and I would sprint outside to see the rocket contrails slowly creep up through the atmosphere. Later, after seeing dozens of space documentaries and sci-fi movies, my love for the cosmos has only grown.

All space fanatics, me included, are counting down to when the new Artemis II mission is set to take off. This flight will make history as the first mission to send a manned spacecraft to orbit the moon since 1972. Information about Artemis II can seem overwhelming, so here are some key facts you’ll need to know.

a history of manned space flights

The very first instance of man traveling to space was in 1961 on the Soviet Union’s Vostok 1 spaceflight. The United States followed suit soon after in 1962, sending John Glenn around the Earth three times.

Since then, there have been many pivotal manned flights. The Space Race promoted innovation from all countries. The Soviet Union pioneered space walks, while the United States sent astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins to set foot on the moon.

The turn of the century saw the installation of the International Space Station (ISS), which has made it possible for astronauts to continuously live in space for the past 25 years.

Humans are clearly no strangers to space travel, yet Artemis II is making waves as the first lunar orbit mission in the 21st century.

Who’s going?

The Orion spacecraft will be home to four astronauts for 10 days later this year: Reid Wiseman, Victor J. Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. These four astronauts have been training their whole lives for this generational opportunity.

Reid Wiseman

Wiseman is Artemis II’s Commander. He’s lived a thousand lives as a veteran, pilot, engineer, and now astronaut. Wiseman is no amateur astronaut. He’s been with NASA since 2009 and has spent almost half a year aboard the ISS, researching varying topics.

Victor J. Glover

Glover is the Pilot for this extraordinary mission. He’s been an astronaut for almost 13 years. During this time, he’s spent 168 days in space (just three more than Wiseman). Before his extraterrestrial endeavors, Glover served as a Legislative Fellow in the U.S. Senate and in the Navy.

christina koch

Koch is Artemis II’s Mission Specialist I. Her experience is truly unbelievable. Totaling 328 days in space, with 42 hours and 15 minutes of those spent on spacewalks, Koch has arguably the most experience of this whole crew.

She’s first and foremost an engineer, working as an electrical engineer at NASA and a field engineer at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). She has many hobbies, as well, with the most unique being rock and ice climbing and woodworking.

Jeremy Hansen

Hansen, the Canadian of the group, is the other Mission Specialist. He has a long history of flight, earning his private pilot’s license at just 17 years old. Since then, he’s expanded his skills, flying countless fighter jets. Along the way, he’s learned English, French, and Russian.

When is it set to launch?

The launch date for Artemis II hasn’t been officially set. As it stands, this mission will launch in March or April 2026. There are still tests to ensure the safety and reliability of the space shuttle; however, if everything goes well, we should see a date announced soon.

This potentially once-in-a-lifetime flight is exciting both space aficionados and amateurs alike, with its expert crew and historic mission.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!