Everything You Need to Know About the UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassination

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot on the streets of New York City by a masked gunman. The incident sparked a nationwide manhunt, with speculations and conspiracies running rampant. While the police have brought in a suspect, let’s cover everything we know about the attack and the timeline of events.

The Victim and UnitedHealthcare

Brian Thompson, aged 50, was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s insurance division and was in New York City for an investor meeting at the time of his death. As a long-time employee of the company since 2004, Thompson oversaw Medicare and community health programs before becoming CEO in 2021. During his tenure, he managed a portfolio that generated $74B in revenue and proposed initiatives to improve healthcare and reduce costs.

However, Thompsons leadership was not without controversy. He had faced scrutiny for attempting to deny payments for certain ER visits, a policy that ultimately wasn’t approved. UnitedHealthcare itself has drawn criticism for many of its practices as well, having the highest claim denial rate among insurance companies, rejecting 32 percent of all claims, twice the industry standards. Additionally, the company has been under investigation by the Department of Justice for unfairly blocking out competitors, and members of the executive board are being sued for insider trading.

The Shooting

On the morning of Dec. 4, Thompson was walking towards the Hilton Hotel in downtown New York City when he was shot multiple times by a masked man with a suppressed pistol. As the assailant fled on an electric bicycle, Thompson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed away due to injuries. There was very little information at the time of the shooting, except for a few cameras that were able to capture an image of the assailant on the street and at a nearby Starbucks. Video surveillance later showed the shooter riding through Central Park, where he left his backpack, which was discovered to contain a jacket and fake Monopoly money.

Later in the investigation, it was revealed that the bullets used were inscribed with the words “deny,” “defend,” and depose,” which investigators believe is a critique of the healthcare industry’s practices.

The Suspect

On Monday, Dec. 9, authorities apprehended 26-year-old Luigi Mangione after receiving a tip from a witness at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, claiming there was a man there who matched the police description and acted unusually. Mangione, the grandson of a wealthy real estate developer and former valedictorian of an elite prep school, was seen as an accomplished, well-rounded individual. He attended a prestigious private university, traveled internationally, and is recalled as being a “great guy” by his peers.

Despite outward appearances, Mangione reportedly struggled with chronic back pain, which was worsened by a recent surfing incident in Hawaii. Following his arrest, authorities found a 3D printed “ghost gun” on him and a manifesto in which he criticized the U.S. Healthcare system for being the most expensive in the world, as well as inefficient. His writings and digital footprint suggest a deep-seated resentment towards the insurance industry.

Mangione faces multiple charges, including carrying a gun without a license, forgery, falsely identifying himself to authorities, possessing “instruments of crime,” and murder.

The Aftermath

This incident has captured national attention, fueling media coverage and public discussion. Investigators and the public have already uncovered several of Mangione’s social media accounts, revealing his deep frustrations toward the Healthcare industry and providing additional insight into his motives.

In response to the attack, some insurance companies have gone as far as to remove their CEO profiles from their website due to security concerns. Alarmingly, a “copycat” incident has already occurred, with Florida resident Briana Boston being arrested after threatening her insurer with the phrase “Delay, deny, depose. You people are next” after her claim was denied. This further illustrates the complexity of the attack, as public reactions have ranged from outrage to controversial support for the shooter as a symbol of frustration with the insurance industry.

The Timeline

Nov. 24: Luigi Mangione arrives in New York City on a Greyhound bus from Atlanta. He uses a fake ID to check into a hostel in the city.

Dec. 4: The suspect left the hostel before dawn, bought coffee at Starbucks, and then returned. Just before 7 a.m., he makes his way to the Hilton and lies in wait for Thompson to arrive. After the shooting, he flees on an electric bicycle

Dec. 6: Investigators say the suspect entered the George Washington Bridge bus station, leading them to believe he left New York City. Later that day, his backpack was found in a wooded area of Central Park, containing a jacket and fake money from the game Monopoly.

Dec. 7-8: Authorities released more photos of the suspect getting a ride in a taxi.

Dec. 9: Police in Altoona, Pennsylvania respond to reports of a man matching the description of the suspect at McDonalds. He was later charged with murder.

The shooting of Brian Thompson has sparked conversation throughout the nation, exposing deep frustrations with the U.S. healthcare system and raising questions about accountability. As the investigation unfolds, more details about Luigi Mangiones’ motives and past are likely to emerge, offering further insight into this incident.

