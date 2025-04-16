Everything We Know About Laufey’s New Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you haven’t listened to Laufey’s music yet, you’re missing out. Laufey (pronounced Lay-vay) is an Icelandic-Chinese jazz-pop singer-songwriter. She effortlessly blends traditional pop music with old-fashioned jazz, and she is largely credited with popularizing jazz music with Gen Z through her original music and covers of old jazz standards.

Her music has a hopeless romantic vibe to it, with her songs mostly focusing on love and romantic relationships. Laufey continues to become more and more popular, and she even won a Grammy in 2024 for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. You may have heard her most popular song, “From the Start,” on TikTok.

In June 2024, I traveled to Williamsburg, Virginia, to see Laufey perform at Williamsburg Live for the Virginia Arts Festival. The concert took place on the lawn of an art museum, and it perfectly matched the chill and jazzy vibes of Laufey’s music.

This concert is truly one of my favorite memories, and it was so much fun to see one of my favorite artists live! It was also really cool to see everyone in the audience dressed in their best Laufeycore outfits, with flowy dresses and bows in their hair.

Laufey’s Older Music

In 2021, Laufey released the Typical of Me EP after having released two songs from it — “Street by Street” and “Someone New” — as singles. In my opinion, this first EP sounds the most like pop music.

In 2022, Laufey released her first album, Everything I Know About Love, after having released “Valentine” and “Everything I Know About Love” as singles. In this album, Laufey found her sound and began experimenting in new ways, creating a slightly more classic vibe.

In 2023, Laufey released Bewitched, and in 2024, she released Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, an extended version of the album. This album feels the most unique and quintessentially Laufey to me, with roots in Laufey’s background in classical music and jazz influences.

Laufey has also released A Night At The Symphony, an album recording of her live performance with the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra. It’s a personal favorite of mine. She has also released A Night At The Symphony: Live at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and several other EPs and singles.

“Silver Lining”

On April 3, Laufey released “Silver Lining,” her newest single, a song about being an authentic version of yourself when you’re in love. The lyrics read, “When you go to hell, I’ll go there with you too / And when we’re punished / For being so cruel / The silver lining’s I’ll be there with you.”

This silver lining is knowing that no matter what, she’ll be with the person she loves. The song already has a music video in which Laufey attends a masquerade ball where things become increasingly chaotic. In the video, Laufey wears a silver dress, which is cohesive with the idea of a silver lining. The vibes are immaculate.

Laufey Part 3? Next Album

While Laufey hasn’t yet officially announced when her third album will come out, we can assume that it will be somewhat soon. Following her past patterns, she usually releases one or two singles before releasing a full album.

Fans are already getting excited about “Laufey 3” and the possibility of new music in the near future. We can expect many original songs, and she’ll likely include a cover of an old jazz standard like she usually does.

Laufey’s music is beautiful and unique, with lyrics that any hopeless romantic will find incredibly relatable. Beyond her music, she has a classic sense of style and a very engaging social media presence, especially on TikTok.

She jokes around in her videos in a way that feels deeply authentic and real, like she’s just having fun, and she seems to care deeply about fostering community among her fanbase, even creating her own book club. The vibes are so good! Listen to “Silver Lining” when you have the chance, and get excited about her third album!

