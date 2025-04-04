Everything You Need To Know About ‘A Minecraft Movie’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Since its release in 2011, Minecraft has become one of the most popular video games of all time, with over 300M downloads globally and over 100M active players each month. The multiplayer game allows players to be creative and build their own 3D worlds using blocks while collecting resources to survive and fight off hostile mobs and creatures.

When I was growing up, I remember the countless hours I spent exploring caves and creating elaborate buildings. Minecraft is available to play on popular gaming consoles, including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, as well as on PCs and mobile devices.

The idea of A Minecraft Movie has been in the works for quite some time. Mojang Studios, the owner of the popular game since 2014, has been discussing the movie concept for over a decade. Production for the movie was planned to originally start in New Zealand in early August 2023.

However, filming was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike over concerns about working conditions and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to replace actors in movies and television. The strike ended on Nov. 9, 2023, and filming began a few weeks later. The movie officially wrapped up filming in April 2024.

The highly anticipated film is being directed by Jared Hess, best known for his work directing popular 2000s comedies Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. Mojang Studios is producing A Minecraft Movie in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment. An initial teaser for the film was released in early September 2024, followed by the first official trailer a month later, which gave viewers a glimpse of the adventure that awaits.

The film stars Jason Momoa, along with Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers, and Danielle Brooks, whose characters find themselves transported into the world of Minecraft. With the help of Steve, the iconic Minecraft character portrayed by Jack Black, they must work together to survive so they can return to the real world. Other notable cast members include Jennifer Coolidge and Kate McKinnon.

A trailer released in February 2025 gives insight into the origin story of Steve, who is on a quest to save the Overworld from the creatures of The Nether, who aim to eliminate creativity. The trailer shows Steve and his new friends fighting off mobs, collecting Ender Pearls, and trading with villagers, activities that are well-known to Minecraft fans.

Although this adaption of the beloved video game is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025, many Minecraft fans have voiced disappointment over the decision to make the film live-action rather than animated. Many fans were expecting a film that resembled more like the actual game and would look more pixelated.

However, Mojang Studios announced in May of 2024 that they were in the works of creating a CGI-animated Minecraft TV show in collaboration with Netflix. Although not many details have been released yet, fans are hoping that this new animated series will resemble the game’s distinctive blocky style.

Despite the criticism, A Minecraft movie is predicted to be a success at the box office, with projections showing the film making $58M on its opening weekend once it hits movie theaters on April 4. Although the movie is geared more toward tweens and teens, I can’t help but feel included by a sense of nostalgia, bringing back memories of all my Minecraft adventures!

