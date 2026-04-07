Did the Midwest Princess Become the Queen of Hearts? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, an album with impeccable beats, catchy lyrics, and deep explorations of sexuality and love, might have inadvertently heightened Chappell Roan’s unfavorable appeal among the public…

A Security Guard, a Little Girl, and Chappell Roan: The Perfect Storm

Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026

While in São Paulo, Brazil, for Lollapalooza, Roan allegedly sent security guard Pascal Duvier after an 11-year-old girl for invading her privacy. Unfortunately for the “Pink Pony Club” singer, the young girl turned out to be Jude Law’s daughter.

The girl’s stepfather, famous soccer player Jorginho, took to social media to describe what was a “very upsetting situation” after his daughter was “incredibly excited” to meet her favorite artist.

The pro athlete emphasized that the interaction was minimal, describing, “My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her. She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mom. She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.”

According to Jorginho, Duvier was aggressive towards his daughter, accusing her of “disrespect” and “harassment.” After his statement went viral, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere, announced on X that the singer will never be welcomed to Todo Mundo no Rio, one of the city’s largest music festivals.

The next day, Roan released a statement via her Instagram story explaining the situation, stating that Duvier wasn’t part of her staff and that she was unaware of the little girl’s presence: “I didn’t even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me, no one bothered me.”

She went on to explain that she doesn’t hate her fans, and she would never interact with a child in such an aggressive manner. A representative of Roan’s told Entertainment Weekly that she holds her staff to the “highest standard,” assuring that rude behavior towards her fans wouldn’t be tolerated.

Duvier released a statement on Instagram explaining, “I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan.”

Chappell Roan vs. the Media

“chappell roan didn’t point her guard to that kid, the 11-year-old, her family and the hotel management are lyingggg😭😭😭”



chappell roan:pic.twitter.com/rLbR9R2zOh — PopClocked • Spread Kindness (@PopClocked) March 24, 2026

The “Good Luck, Babe” singer has faced her share of controversy since her rise to fame. Roan has never backed down from expressing her opinion and questioning traditional media practices, whether by pushing back against paparazzi for their lack of boundaries or by criticizing the music industry for mistreating artists.

Fans speculate that due to her outspoken nature, this may be a sign of blackmail or sabotage, with one X user writing, “The Chappell Roan smear campaign in full effect…”

Others believe the 2024 GRAMMY winner is showing her true colors, with internet users citing her past confrontations with paparazzi as evidence of her demeanor.

Most recently, Roan recorded paparazzi and scalpers while exiting her car, pointing the camera towards each culprit as she emphasized that her boundaries were being violated.

Several celebrities chimed in on the discourse, such as fellow music artist Noah Kahan, who posted on Instagram, “They’re scummy, they’re manipulative, they’re parasitic, and, yeah, f*ck ‘em.”

Playing devil’s advocate, Boy George chimed in, adding, “Life is always now, and I think Chappell looks great, but cheer up, girl. The world is at your feet; stop kicking it! It takes so much more time to say no to a picture or a signature. Boundaries are boring. Break them with the magic of kindness!”

From the GRAMMYs to Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour movie premiere, Roan is no stranger to confrontation, but it seems her abrasive actions are catching up to her. Is her princess tiara transforming into a crown of red hearts and thorns, or is this “off with her head” mentality an overreaction?

Roan’s Beef with the Media IS That Deep

The “Casual” singer has expressed her distaste for the paparazzi. From their red-carpet behavior to their continuous stalking, Roan is at the forefront of establishing boundaries between herself and the public.

This distrust of the media isn’t unfounded; in fact, they’ve been responsible for damaging the reputations and livelihoods of several celebrities, including Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes, Princess Diana, Amy Winehouse, Justin Bieber, and many others.

Back in 2008, then Huffington Post contributor Morgan Warners compared Spears’ situation with the media to the recession: “She started out as a cutesy, innocent little girl, playing it fast and loose by asking for us to hit her baby, one more time. Then, oops, she did it again! And so did we. Young Americans kept gobbling her up, a sign of things to come when savings rates would hit rock bottom a decade or so later.”

With images depicting Spears as a horrible, irresponsible mother to snapshots of her most vulnerable moments (i.e., her infamous 2007 buzzed head), the pop singer became a spectacle, something to profit from and gawk at for amusement.

Both the public and the media demanded more of her: more music, more pictures, more outfits, more, more, more. Celebrity culture insisted on performance, forgetting the human behind it.

Princess Diana suffered a similar fate; following her wedding to then-Prince Charles, the British paparazzi were on her tail, making her the world’s most photographed person.

Her existence was considered a means of financial prosperity; Ian Down, a former Daily Mirror picture editor, noted, “Editors couldn’t get enough of her.”

In the year before her death, Princess Diana confronted the paparazzi, famously yelling, “You make my life hell!” After her passing in 1997, 43% of the U.K. public found the paparazzi to be responsible for her death.

Roan isn’t only setting boundaries for herself but for her predecessors who couldn’t. Is her way of communicating said respect perfect? No. However, she’s challenging a practice that’s been normalized for far too long and has hurt countless lives.

Especially as women, artists are expected to overperform, constantly reinvent in hopes of remaining “interesting,” and stay complacent when it comes to mistreatment. Highlighting malpractice isn’t a crime, but a necessary critique for improvement and future protection.

On the other hand, there are a plethora of celebrities who separate their public image from their private lives, such as Marshmello, Sia, Zendaya, Beyonce, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. As a celebrity, you’re essentially a public speaker; your job is to communicate and appeal to a mass audience.

By denying that duty, Roan creates a rift between herself and the consumer, leading to unfavorability. Kindness towards fans is the bare minimum, but it doesn’t mean abiding by their every request; that’s the disconnect. Roan, like every human, owes bare respect, but she doesn’t owe compensation for it.

Before we all say, “off with her head,” we should remain cognizant of the media’s toxicity towards celebrities because ultimately, we feed into the spectacle and profit of their image.

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