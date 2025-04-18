Did Pandora Do Their Disney Princess Collection Justice?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Pandora is no stranger to bringing beloved characters to life through jewelry. Their Disney-inspired collections have enchanted fans of all ages, offering dazzling jewels and charms that pay homage to iconic characters. Recently, Pandora released a trending selection of rings featuring seven of their most popular Disney princesses, which has stirred tons of buzz throughout the media, especially among fans of the franchise. Now, let’s dive in and see if this collection lives up to the magic of its characters.

rapunzel

Rapunzel's Sunburst Ring draws inspiration from the tiara from the movie, which represents her long-lost royal heritage. The golden-toned ring features three light purple pear-shaped stones with swirling openwork details and clear pavé sparkling along the band. However, the purple is so light that it's easily mistaken for pink. While I adore the design, I think it would've made more sense for Disney to incorporate darker purple gems to match her dress. Better yet, even a movie-accurate version where the gems are a silver crystal would've ideally represented Rapunzel, but it's still a beautiful ring nonetheless.

tiana

Crafted from sterling silver, this captivating ring showcases three pear-shaped light green crystals elegantly framed by a shimmering arrangement of 18 bead-set and five prong-set round cubic zirconia. The intricate design forms a delicate lily pad motif with openwork leaves and sparkling accents that beautifully echo the shape of Tiana's iconic tiara. While the detail in this frame speaks for itself, I do think there could have been one adjustment. Because Tiana is typically advertised and known for wearing green (which is highlighted with distinctly gold undertones), I personally think the band of this ring should've been undoubtedly matching.

Snow White

This ring features a sterling silver band with a bow consisting of a central fuchsia rose man-made crystal. As much as I love the idea of centering the ring around Snow White's iconic red bow, the pink gem in the middle honestly makes no sense to me. Considering pink is completely irrelevant to her palette, I think it would've been more appealing to the Disney audience if they considered including blues and yellows to match her dress. Although, in my opinion, even just a fully ruby-red bow like the one she actually wears would've captured her timeless look more accurately. Not one of my favorite pieces, but I can appreciate the effort to spotlight a signature part of her character.

jasmine

To me, this design was one of the most shocking. Crafted from sterling silver, this stackable ring features an oval moonlight blue crystal at its center, similarly surrounded with more icy blue crystals. There's certainly a lot to unpack here. My first question is: Why, of all princesses, is this band silver? The movie takes place in a fictional Arabian city-state called Agrabah, where most Arab countries are known for their strong reserves of gold. Aside from this detail, Jasmine wears heavy gold jewelry consistently throughout the movie to symbolize her status as a princess. The color blue that's featured in the ring has a much cooler undertone than the bright teal she's dressed in as well. Personally, I think this ring misses the mark in capturing the essence of Jasmine's character and rich cultural backdrop.

ariel

To recover from the previous review, I think Ariel's ring is one of the best designs Pandora has to offer from this collection. This ring showcases a unique seashell design while highlighting a white cultured pearl at its center, followed by a channel of holographic-looking stones that trace along the wishbone-shaped band. I think the concept of the shell was very emblematic to the movie's premise, and its simple yet intricating design makes it wearable for a multitude of occasions. However, one critique that follows this is that it seems to be a little too subtle to immediately recognize the ring as Ariel, so a pop of color in the stones could've definitely been utilized.

Cinderella

Cinderella's Carriage Ring presents a blue marquise-shaped stone at the center, featuring swirling openwork shapes that form the enchanted carriage motif and connect to the ring band. The design itself is beautiful, but again, the gold band remains a mystery. Silver complements the soft blues far more naturally, echoing the cool, magical tones of Cinderella's gown and the sparkling elegance of her glass slipper. Maybe it's just me, but I think this combination would've been much more fitting (no pun intended).

belle