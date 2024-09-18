3 Quick Fall Reads To Get You Out of a Reading Slump

As the leaves have begun changing color, all I’ve wanted to do is sit in bed, light a candle, and read. With the semester starting and getting used to living in a college town again, it’s been hard to find the time and motivation to pick up a book.
Although it may be hard to admit, I’ve fallen into a reading slump. For those who don’t know what a reading slump is, it’s a period where you lose motivation and interest in reading. This can be from reading too many books, reading a book you disliked, or finishing a book that has altered your brain chemistry so severely that you don’t think anything else can compare. I’ve been in one for about a month and have been searching for new reads. So, if you’re in a similar situation, there’s no need to stress because the solution to getting out of one is to simply continue reading.
I understand this is much easier said than done, so I’ve curated a list of books that might have you canceling a few plans to stay in and read this fall!
- Shady Hollow by Juneau Black
Starting with a book I read last year to get myself out of a reading slump: Shady Hollow by Juneau Black. This is a murder mystery that follows a wide cast of different woodland creatures who live in the town of Shady Hollow. Reporter Fox Vera Vixen discovers and investigates the death of Otto the toad. She knows Otto wasn’t liked by many of the other residents and, with a “nose for truth,” needs to decipher if this was a murder.
With only 240 pages, Shady Hollow is a quick read that takes you along for a whimsical ride. As you learn more about each character in the town, you slowly put the pieces together. Although this book won’t have you gasping as the mystery unravels, the fantasy, characters, and cozy feeling it radiates makes it so unique. It’s hard to explain how a murder mystery can make you smile, but Shady Hollow does exactly that. It can be read as a stand-alone, but if you’re loving it, you’ll be glad to know that it’s the first of a five-book series, with the final book being released earlier this year on July 9.
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (AGGGTM) follows Pip, a high school senior who decides to focus her AP Capstone project on a murder that occurred five years before in her hometown. Something in Pip tells her that the person convicted for the crime, who later committed suicide, didn’t do it. This young adult murder mystery takes you along many twists and turns as Pip tries to uncover what actually happened. The motives and characters in this novel are based on eerily realistic scenarios, which is one of the ways Jackson enthralls you with her writing.
AGGGTM is part one of a trilogy. The series has seen lots of praise in the media for its relatability (and on TikTok for Pip’s micro-grumpy sunshine trope), causing the widely successful novel to appear on the New York Times Best Seller List. It was recently made into a six-episode Netflix series, which premiered on Aug. 1. The adaptation has had mixed reviews since its release, as some believe it has taken on a life of its own rather than strictly following the plot of the book. So, if you decide to read AGGGTM, you can watch the mini-series and decide for yourself if it does the book justice.
- The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling
For the girlies looking to add a bit of romance to their Fall TBR, — last but certainly not least — I present The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling. The book is a romantic comedy in which Vivi, a witch, accidentally drunkenly puts a curse on her ex-boyfriend. He returns to their hometown (for perhaps a second-chance romance?) to try to break the curse and ultimately save the town. This book feels as though you’re being transported into a Hallmark Halloween movie. If you don’t believe me, watch this TikTok to get an idea of what to expect!
The setting of a small town mixed with the magic-infused romance and exciting banter between the two main characters will have you wanting more. If you enjoy Sterling’s writing and want to dive deeper into her world of magic, be sure to read the sequel, The Kiss Curse.
I hope this gave you some fresh ideas for books to add to your TBR this Fall. Happy Reading!!
