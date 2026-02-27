Covering Artists: Meet John Michael Howell

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a new name buzzing through playlists and TikTok feeds alike, and it’s not just because of a catchy clip you can’t shake. John Michael Howell, a 26-year-old singer-songwriter from Texas, is quietly building a music career that blends social media authenticity with genuine songwriting chops.

Often described as the soundtrack to late-night drives and honest reflections, Howell’s music has captivated fans who crave relatable lyrics, dreamy pop-indie production, and a voice that feels both intimate and expansive.

The Social Media Start That Sparked a Music Career

Howell first built his following on TikTok, where he joined in 2019 and quickly earned millions of followers by posting short videos that blended music, humor, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his life.

His TikTok success wasn’t just about going viral; it was about building a genuine connection with fans through consistent, creative content.

While social media introduced him to listeners, his music is what keeps them coming back. Howell’s sound is grounded in indiepop, with hints of acoustic simplicity and electronic layers, letting emotional storytelling take center stage.

Early Favorites That Put Him on the Map

Before his latest releases, fans fell in love with tracks like “Hypothetically,” “Mr. Feel,” and “Beauty And A Freak,” each blending romantic introspection with earworm melodies. These songs gained traction on streaming platforms, showing that Howell’s appeal extended far beyond bite-sized clips; listeners were actually streaming his music.

His song “Shoot Me Down,” released in early 2023, was praised for its layered production and a soft blend of folk and electronic elements, highlighting his vocal range and emotional songwriting. These early tracks helped establish Howell as more than a social star; they marked him as a true indie-pop artist with staying power.

What’s New: 2025 Releases You Should Know

In the past year, Howell has maintained momentum with a steady stream of releases that show growth in both sound and emotion. 2025 has been a major year for him creatively, and fans have noticed. Some of his most talked-about singles from the past year include “Medusa,” “Feel Like A Monster,” “Magic,” “Carnival,” “Hero,” and “Missing Piece.”

He’s also been featured alongside other artists and producers on tracks like “A Thousand Years” with JVKE and ZVC earlier in 2026, showing his ability to collaborate and experiment with different styles.

What makes these releases exciting isn’t just their volume, it’s how they chart Howell’s evolution: from bedroom-recorded indiepop to a more nuanced, layered sound that still feels authentic. Each song tells a story of growth, personal, creative, and emotional.

Why Fans Connect with His Music

There’s something about Howell’s style that makes listeners feel seen. His lyrics often zero in on relationships, vulnerability, and self-discovery, themes that resonate especially with young audiences navigating similar feelings. Songs like “Mr. Feel,” “Delusional,” and “The Wind” are emotional enough to become playlist staples but catchy enough to stay in your head all day.

Beyond the music itself, Howell keeps fans engaged, sharing studio snippets, interacting on social media, and offering behind-the-scenes glimpses into his creative process. This makes his success feel personal rather than distant.

The Road Ahead

For an independent artist with no major label backing, Howell’s rise is impressive. He’s proving that the modern music landscape rewards creativity, consistency, and direct fan engagement.

Whether he’s releasing another single, dropping surprise collaborations, or planning his first major tour, one thing is clear: John Michael Howell is an artist to watch!

Howell’s music speaks to a generation of listeners who want something honest, relatable, and beautifully crafted, and he’s only just getting started.

