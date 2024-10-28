This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Formula 1 is no ordinary sport. As the “home of risk takers, late breakers, and history makers,” Formula 1 is the epitome of motorsports. With 20 drivers and 10 teams competing for the World Championship, there are undeniable stakes and pressure. Why is Formula 1 filled with constant buzz? What is it about the sport that’s so intoxicating to fans? Join me as I dive into the intricacies of the Formula 1 world to share the decisions, scandals, and victories that curate its enthralling environment.

Formula 1 fans truly never get a break from the stress and anxiety of this motorsport. Never a dull moment, the Circut of the Americas (COTA) race proves just that. This year, the Oct. 20 United States Grand Prix was race no. 19 of the 2024 season. The grand prix took place at COTA in Austin, Texas, home of one of the three United States Grand Prix. This race followed a four-week break from the prior race, meaning many upgrades and anticipation awaited the circuit. From qualifying to the last laps of the race, fans were nervous just as much as they were entertained during this race.

What Happened to Mercedes?

In F1, there are usually three practices and a qualifying round before the grand prix for teams to evaluate tire performance and strategies. Qualifying determines the position where each driver starts on the grid on race day. The top three positions were Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz. One of the most notable positions was Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver started at the back of the grid, no. 17, a low spot extremely unusual for Hamilton. The driver even noted how far back the position was for him, saying, “Damn, this is far back.” Hamilton wasn’t the only one to have a challenging qualifying round; his teammate, George Russell, spun out, causing him to start the race in the pit lane (P.S. This is not a good start). This crash-out was the first sign that this race weekend was going to be hectic.

Although Hamilton had a late placement as a 7-time world champion, there was hope that he could place at least in the top 10. Unfortunately, on lap no. 3, the driver spun off the track, ending the race for himself. Even though he had a rough race, Russell was able to end no. 6 and earn some points for Mercedes (FYI, that was a really impressive drive). Such a bad race week isn’t usual for Mercedes, but with the number of technical issues and the season coming to an end, it’s clear adjustments are needed ASAP.

Norris VS. Verstappen

This season’s rivalry is between McLaren’s Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. For the last couple of races, the two have been head-to-head on multiple races, fighting for positions and as many points as possible. Being Verstappen’s primary opponent for the World Championship, Lando Norris is 57 points away from being first in standing. With only five races left after COTA, every position and drive are crucial for Norris to have a chance at securing the championship.

During the duel between the two racers, both cars went wide, causing Norris to overtake Verstappen and not return to the position. This caused a controversial five-second penalty for Norris, causing him to lose the position and end the race at no. 4 rather than no. 3. This is a big step back for McLaren as the gap between the two drivers for the world championship gets bigger with each race. McLaren even filed to appeal the penalty after the race but was rejected. The penalty remains debated among fans as to whether this was deserved or not.

Pressure is on for both drivers as the media continues to pit them against each other as the season wraps. A recent comment came from Red Bull’s Helmut Marko, who continues to stir tensions. Marko claimed he isn’t worried about Norris defeating Verstappen as the driver has “mental weaknesses.” It’s one thing to talk about a driver’s skills, but insulting their health crosses another line that’s widely disrespectful. Norris has opened up about his struggle with mental health, and he’s continued to fight for wins and positions while advocating for the importance of mental health. All fans can wish for is the day Norris makes Marko eat his words (hopefully soon).

Colapinto & Lawson

The grid has recently welcomed two rookies for the remainder of the 2024 season. Franco Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams earlier this season, and Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo just recently at RB. Having big shoes to fill after Ricciardo, Lawson proved his stay by lapping his teammate Yuki Tsuonda and having an overall impressive drive at COTA. Despite his successful drive, tensions have already begun between Lawson and other drivers. Fernando Alonso was seen arguing with the rookie following qualifying. It wouldn’t be a motorsport if there weren’t drivers constantly angry at each other!

Colapinto also had an impressive drive and lapped his teammate Alexander Albon. Even though he doesn’t have a seat for next year, fans are hoping he is here to stay, as he has quickly become a favorite. Being a menace on and off the track, everyone has started to develop a soft spot for the non-media-trained rookie. Over the past few races, Colapinto has proved to be a solid driver for the F1 teams, even scoring points at COTA. His opportunities for 2025 are still unclear, but hopefully, the young Argentinian will be able to return to F1 for next year’s season!

Ferrari 1-2

This race weekend was one of the few times Ferrari fans could finally be at ease. After a flawless drive, Ferrari’s golden boy, Charles Leclerc, won the Grand Prix. During the first lap of the race, Leclerc overtook from no. 4 to no. 1 and kept the lead for the rest of the race. Being his third race win of the season and Ferrari’s second 1-2, this was a special moment for Ferrari as they secured an impressive victory. With the constructors championship being so competitive between McLaren, Redbull, and Ferrari, this win was the key to getting one step closer to the title.

With only five races left in the 2024 season, each grand prix becomes more competitive and thrilling to watch. This particular race was very entertaining (and stressful) for fans, with the constant penalty points, overtaking, and side-by-side racing. Hopefully, the upcoming Mexico Grand Prix can give fans just as much entertainment (and maybe even another Ferrari 1-2)!

