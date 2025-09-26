Serve, Spike, Slay: A Guide to the Women’s College Volleyball Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The NCAA women’s volleyball season officially kicked off on Friday, Aug. 29. Within just two weeks of play, powerhouse programs like Nebraska, Texas Christian University (TCU), and Louisville have already made headlines with exciting wins, surprising losses, and breakout performances.

Louisville vs. Kentucky: The first big upset

The first upset of the season came in a heated match-up between No. 3 Louisville and No. 6 Kentucky. The two teams went point-for-point in a five-set battle that had fans on the edge of their seats. Louisville claimed the first and third sets, but Kentucky fought back each time, and when it mattered most, the Wildcats dominated the deciding set 15-7.

Leading the scoreboard for Kentucky was outside hitter Brooklyn Deleye, who racked up 24 kills, 14 digs, and eight blocks. Her all-around performance gave the Wildcats a boost of confidence early in the season. Kentucky’s schedule this year is no joke — they’ll face every Final Four team from last year. Starting with such a strong win against a top-three seed, the Wildcats look ready to make a name for themselves.

TCU’s breakout win (and tough loss to Texas)

it was a pretty good week at home 🏡 pic.twitter.com/R0I3qxeai9 — TCU Volleyball (@TCUvolleyball) September 14, 2025

TCU came into the season undefeated and with plenty of momentum. Their first big test was No. 24 Missouri, and they didn’t disappoint. In just four sets, the Horned Frogs proved they belong in the conversation for top 10 teams. The star of the night was outside hitter Evan Hendrix, who posted a career-high 32 kills and added 14 digs for a double-double, leading TCU to victory.

However, there was a quick turnaround time when TCU faced in-state rival Texas, the No. 2 seed. The Longhorns handled business in straight sets, showing why they remain a national powerhouse. Two players stood out in the sweep: junior libero Ramsey Gary, who opened the first set with a 6-0 serving run to put TCU on their heels, and freshman outside hitter Abby Vander Wal, who finished the match with 11 kills.

Nebraska And Texas chase another title

Nebraska is the only other undefeated team alongside Texas. The Huskers are known for their decorated volleyball program, but they haven’t raised a national championship trophy since 2017. Sitting at the No. 1 seed, Nebraska has made it clear this season could be the year they claim their sixth title.

The stakes are even higher considering the history between Nebraska and Texas. The two teams faced off in the 2023 NCAA Championship, where the Longhorns walked away victorious. Both programs are hungry to prove themselves again, and if either wins the title this year, it’ll mark their sixth national championship. This rivalry feels bigger than just rankings — it’s about cementing legacy.

Looking back to last year’s champs.

While the spotlight is on Texas and Nebraska, last year’s championship ended with Penn State defeating Louisville in four sets. This season, the Nittany Lions haven’t had the strongest start, sitting at No. 13 with a 4-3 record.

Louisville, on the other hand, has started off stronger. The Cardinals are 7-1, with their only loss coming against Kentucky in that early-season upset. Both teams remain talented and should only improve as the season unfolds.

What’s next?

The NCAA Championship and Final Four are set for Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 in Kansas City, Missouri. Until then, every match matters as teams battle for playoff spots and higher seeds.

Between Nebraska chasing redemption, Texas defending its dominance, Kentucky’s early momentum, and TCU breaking into the national conversation, the 2025 season is filled with rivalries, story lines, and plenty of reasons to keep watching. When December rolls around, fans will be in for one of the most competitive Final Fours in years.