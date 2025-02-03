COIN Is No More. What Does This Mean for You and Your Playlist?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

COIN — formerly made up of lead singer Chase Lawrence, drummer Ryan Winnen, and guitarist Joe Memmel — has been on the indie music scene for over 10 years. In 2015, they were signed to Columbia Records for the release of their first album, COIN, which came out on June 9, 2015. Their sophomore album, How Will You Know If You Never Try, exploded their popularity with the hit “Talk Too Much,” which has racked up almost 320 million streams on Spotify.

After a two-year break, the band released their latest and final album, I’m Not Afraid Of Music Anymore, on Sept. 13, 2024, and were over halfway through with their tour of the album when Lawrence released this statement on the band’s Instagram.

What Happened?

While it hasn’t been explicitly stated what was revealed, Lawrence noted “revelations around [his] bandmates” as his reason to formally end the band in its entirety. While this may come as a shock to some, there’ve already been notable changes in the band following the release of the album, when earlier this month, the band announced that they parted ways with drummer Ryan Winnen in November.

While many are expressing support for Lawrence following the disbandment, the comment sections under COIN’s official accounts have been flooded with fans and peers expressing disappointment in the band for the alleged actions of Winnen and Memmel. So far, no formal allegations have been confirmed.

What Do We Do Now?

Unfortunately, the loss of one of our favorite bands is not a new feeling for indie fans of the last 10 years. Whether you choose to continue to listen to COIN’s previous releases or not, there is something to be said about finding similar music. Hopefully, these next artists can help you fill any gaps in your playlists.

Hippo Campus- Flood

Hippo Campus recently came back with their fourth studio album, Flood, just weeks after the latest COIN album on Sept. 20, 2024. The band noted in their Spotify bio that they had to “sigh, surrender, and start over” to come out with one of their best releases ever.

Lead single “Paranoid” sets the tone for the album, taking the listener through the band’s journey of connecting and reconnecting with each other and themselves. If you’re looking for a deeper cut, “South” is a single from 2015 that really inspires you to think about who you are and who you want to be.

Hunny- Homesick

While this isn’t their latest release, it is still my favorite from them. With a nostalgic pop-rock background, it sounds like a teenage dream floating on a smooth blend. Personally, I love that the record cohesively focuses on how you feel about yourself rather than others.

“Loser” is a track that is existential in the best way, shoving your inner thoughts over a groovy guitar. The title track, “Homesick,” is infinitely relatable in its clappy questions, wondering what or who’s home to you anymore.

Vampire Weekend- Only God Was Above Us

Vampire Weekend is one of the most iconic indie bands to ever do it. Having been in the game for almost 20 years, every single one of their albums has charted on Billboard since the release of their debut album, Vampire Weekend, in 2008. Their most recent album, Only God Was Above Us, spent two weeks at No. 5 on the top album sales charts.

The whole album is an homage to the memories of lives once lived, encouraging you to sit and listen to what’s around you and to appreciate what was there before. My favorite track off the album is “Gen-X Cops,” which picks up the vibe of the album while still driving the message home about the importance of seeing yourself for who you are and not conforming to the expectations of the generations before.

Despite the mastery that is their most recent album, in my opinion, nothing tops the track “Campus” off their 2008 debut. The track rings true with seeing your crush or your ex on campus and the vibe that carries through university life.

Music has always been influential, and our favorite bands can come together and fall apart without any warning. Despite all of this, I hope these new artists can help ease the pain of losing a group that has been dear to so many for so long.

