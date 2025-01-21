Celebrity Look-Alike Contest Winners Actually Made It to the Golden Globes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

About two weeks ago, just after ringing in the New Year, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards were held in Beverly Hills. In true Hollywood award-show fashion, the event’s guest list was absolutely star-studded to recognize the huge talent and accomplishments of some of the biggest names in entertainment. The guest list from 2025’s Golden Globes was nothing to sneeze at, with attendees ranging from the Fanning sisters to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Oh, and don’t forget Miles Mitchell and Max Braunstein.

If those aren’t familiar names to you, that’s because those two aren’t celebrities. Instead, those guys look a lot like certain celebrities, and in 2025, that’s enough to get the two of them to the Golden Globes.

Mitchell had his 15 minutes of fame in October when he was declared the winner of a Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Contest. Although the contest was just a casual pop-up in a New York City park, the results are pretty valid. Mitchell, complete with a Willy Wonka outfit and chocolate bars to really blow the competition out of the water, walked away from the contest with a very official trophy that is at least half of his height, the knowledge that the real Timothée Chalamet came to watch the contest, and $50 worth of prize money. Now, that’s what I call a winner.

With all of the traction that the Chalamet look-alike contest garnered online, more and more celebrity look-alike contests began to occur throughout the rest of 2024; Glen Powell’s turn came at the end of November. The contest to find Powell’s doppelganger actually took place in his hometown of Austin, Texas. Although Powell wasn’t able to attend the contest like Chalamet, he was very involved with organizing it and even created his own video for them to play at the event.

As if it couldn’t get better, his own mother and aunt were judging the contest, further solidifying the resemblance between him and the chosen winner, Braunstein. In this case, having such qualified judges was crucial as the prize for coming in first place was an opportunity to make a cameo in one of Powell’s future films — also, a free cowboy hat and $5.

The good fun and quality entertainment of the look-alike contests certainly gave us all a lot to talk about. In the grand scheme of things, these contests might have been pointless, but they united the internet in ways that nothing had before. It’s honestly hilarious to look back at 2024 and think about the way that a random celebrity would be chosen as the next victim, and then people would already be planning the event.

Amazingly and against all odds, these celebrity look-alike contests and their winners are still a big aspect of pop culture. When the initial Timothée Chalamet contest was held back in October, there was no way that Mitchell or the organizers of the event ever thought that its impact would carry over into the next year and warrant an appearance at one of the most exclusive events in Hollywood. In the same way, I am sure that Braunstein and everyone else at the Glen Powell contest assumed that the hype around the whole thing would die out by the next week.

Yet, Mitchell and Braunstein found themselves standing in Los Angeles with their A-list counterparts. The world’s most famous look-alikes were both flown out to California for the event, where they were more than welcomed on the red carpet. Braunstein met Powell for the first time (plus Powell’s mother for the second time), and Mitchell reconnected with Chalamet for a second time after he was invited to A Complete Unknown’s screening event in New York.

While both Mitchell’s and Braunstein’s interactions with their celebrity selves at the Golden Globes were brief, to say that they were grateful would be an understatement. From the looks of it, both the real-deal celebrities and the look-alikes loved the interesting dynamic that they found themselves in. With the 2025 Grammys just around the corner, maybe we’ll be seeing more of these two, or maybe even see the Harry Styles look-alike contest winner on the red carpet.

