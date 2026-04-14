Cancel Culture in a Generation of Mindlessness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Cancellation” has become one of those words that feels both overused and fundamentally misunderstood — flattened into a catch-all for any public backlash, yet inconsistently applied in ways that reveal more about audiences than the people being “cancelled.”

If cancellation is supposed to be a form of collective accountability, then why does it seem to evaporate the moment profit, nostalgia, or “good art” enters the equation?

Consider the roster of figures who have, at one point or another, been labeled “cancelled”: Shia LaBeouf, Drake, Kanye West, Chris Brown, Sydney Sweeney, Jeffree Star, Ruby Franke, Doja Cat, Sean “Diddy” Combs, James Charles, Logan Paul, Tana Mongeau, and Trisha Paytas.

The list is messy, spanning different levels of harm — from offensive comments to documented abuse. Yet they share one thing: none of them has actually disappeared. Their platforms may fluctuate, but their visibility, and often their profitability, remains intact.

Kanye West is perhaps the clearest example of this contradiction. Despite years of increasingly volatile and harmful rhetoric, he’s preparing to go on tour for his new album Bully.

Tickets are selling rapidly. The promise of a Lauryn Hill appearance only amplifies the demand. This isn’t quiet, residual support; it’s active, enthusiastic consumption. If cancellation were a real endpoint, a cultural exile, this wouldn’t be happening.

So, what’s cancellation if it isn’t disappearance?

Kanye West brings out Lauryn Hill as a special guest at SoFi Stadium tonight 🤯 🌍 pic.twitter.com/feoC4AvvK5 — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) April 4, 2026

Part of the answer lies in how we conflate visibility with consequence. Being “cancelled” often just means being criticized; sometimes loudly, sometimes briefly.

But criticism alone doesn’t dismantle a platform, especially when that platform is structurally reinforced by industry power, loyal fanbases, and the economics of attention. In fact, controversy can even deepen engagement. Outrage circulates just as effectively as admiration.

There’s also a stark difference between celebrities and influencers. Influencers, particularly those whose appeal is rooted in relatability, are far more vulnerable to cancellation because their brand depends on perceived authenticity. When that cracks, the audience withdraws.

Celebrities, on the other hand, are insulated by distance. Their personas are less about moral alignment and more about spectacle, talent, or legacy. You don’t need to “trust” West to stream his music; you just need to like how it sounds.

Gender plays an equally significant role in this uneven accountability. Men who have committed or admitted to abuse — Chris Brown being the most obvious example — continue to chart, collaborate, and sell out venues. The harm they’ve caused becomes background noise, something acknowledged but ultimately sidelined.

Meanwhile, women are often scrutinized more intensely and forgiven less easily, especially when their transgressions disrupt expectations of likeability or propriety rather than involve actual harm.

This raises an uncomfortable question: Does cancellation only stick when the person stops producing something people value? In other words, is “good art” a kind of immunity?

There’s a persistent belief that art can be separated from the artist, that consuming the work doesn’t equate to endorsing the individual. But this separation becomes harder to justify when consumption directly translates into financial and cultural capital.

Buying a ticket, streaming an album, or promoting a project contributes to the continued elevation of someone who’s caused harm. The line between appreciation and complicity isn’t clear.

The West tour exemplifies this tension. Fans aren’t unaware of his behavior; they’re choosing, consciously or not, to prioritize the experience of the music over the ethical implications of supporting him. The same logic applies to Brown’s continued success. The art doesn’t just coexist with the harm — it eclipses it.

So where does that leave the idea of cancellation?

If it’s meant to be a tool for accountability, it’s clearly failing in its current form: unevenly applied, easily reversed, and deeply entangled with power. It often functions less as a meaningful consequence and more as a temporary reputational dip, one that can be recovered from with the right combination of time, talent, and public amnesia.

The more pressing question isn’t whether these figures are cancelled, but why audiences keep returning to them. What are we willing to overlook, and why? At what point does admiration become endorsement?

There’s no simple answer, but the pattern is clear: cancellation doesn’t collapse power, it reveals who has enough of it to withstand scrutiny.

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