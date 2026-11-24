This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Stranger Things is an adored series that has a place in a lot of our hearts. Its eerie nature was one that truly captivated its viewers– speculation emerged, saying that it was based on a true story. Although there’s no credible source for this, we can attribute a lot of the series’ success to the creators, the Duffer Brothers, and their amazing storywriting, worldbuilding, and production.

The show is one of Netflix’s top shows, with it being featured in the top 10 in 2025. It was also stated that the show “electrified” the economy by opening a lot of production and vendor jobs. Given this appears to be one of Netflix’s most successful franchises, how did it devolve so quickly?

Conformity Gate

The answer leads back to the finale of season 5, as emphasized by its ratings. The rating for season 5 is 7.8, which isn’t necessarily bad, but it’s substantially below its previous season ratings. In my opinion, the ending felt very rushed on two major points: Will’s coming-out scene and the connection between worlds being dissolved.

In fact, the ending was so conceptually bad that fans conjured up the Conformity Gate Theory. Fans speculated that the ending we got couldn’t be the true ending; there had to be a secret episode or spinoff due to the season’s many continuity errors. These mistakes included wrong colors, identical postures, and unrealistic career paths for the main characters. There was also backlash over the ending of the main character, Elevem (aka El), seeming too abrupt.

‘Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure’

This belief continued for the better part of a year, until the recent announcement of the Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. This spinoff is supposed to be a prequel set in Marion, Nevada. It is expected to come out on Stranger Things Day, the day Will Byers went missing, Nov. 6th, 2028. It has been stated that this spinoff will not center around the main characters from the series, but rather “start with new characters who live in a bit of a different world” with “connective tissue” to the original series.

There has been speculation that it may relate to El’s mom; however, no credible source has confirmed or denied this. It has also been stated that the series will relate to Henry Creel and the “glowing rock that first influenced [him] to the Mind Flayer.” We will gain more insight into the development of the infamous villain, the Mind Flayer, and its hold over the narrative.

However, will these live up to the hope we expected at the end of Stranger Things? Who knows. The Duffer Brothers have produced more works, including Stranger Things: The First Shadow (a play surrounding Henry Creel) and Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 (the animated series). Neither was a work that contributed significantly to our understanding of the series’ lore; the announcement of this new spinoff is truly something special for the franchise.

Hopefully, this spinoff will answer some of the questions that we have and leave us with a better taste in our mouths regarding the franchise. The Duffer Brothers have a chance to redeem themselves over the next two years of production, and I’m pleading that they take it!

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