Let’s Discuss the 2026 Academy Award Nominations

Awards season is finally here! There’s no doubt that 2025 was an incredible year for movies. From box office hits like A Minecraft Movie and Superman, to beloved horror movies like Weapons and Sinners, there was a movie for every kind of movie fan, regardless of the genre, making visits to the theater so special.

With award shows coming and going, people have been on the edge of their seats as they waited for the Oscar nominations. Considered the most prestigious award ceremony for films, the Academy Awards are highly anticipated every year. After weeks of waiting, the nominations have finally been unveiled!

However, if you’re more of a casual movie fan, you may want a simple summary of the films that made the cut and the ones that didn’t. Which movies won the hearts of Academy voters? Were there any surprises or snubs? Let’s talk about it.

Surprises, snubs, and More

By far, some of the most recognizable categories at the Academy Awards are the acting categories. Chances are, you’ve heard of at least two Oscar-winning actors acknowledged for their craft: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Denzel Washington, and Michelle Yeoh are just a few.

One of the most surprising nominations of the categories this year was in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category. The nominees are Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Delroy Lindo (Sinners), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), and Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value).

The surprise nominee, noted by online publications, was Lindo as Delta Slim in the critically acclaimed film Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler. Racking up a record-breaking 16 nominations, the vampire horror film has garnered love from audiences and critics alike. However, this nomination came as a surprise to many, as most predictions hadn’t included him.

Speaking of supporting roles, the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category had a surprise of its own in the form of a snub. Ariana Grande, in her role as Glinda in Jon Chu’s Wicked: For Good, wasn’t nominated.

Whether it be for the sequel’s weaker box office success or its mixed reviews, Wicked: For Good missed out on nominations this time around. Given that its predecessor earned a whopping 10 nominations and two wins, many believed the epic finale would earn just as many. However, the result wasn’t as Glinda-rosy as many had hoped for.

Despite this, the Wicked fanbase stays loyal to both films as they continue to receive praise from theaters and movie fans alike.

One Battle After Another and Marty Supreme scored huge nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role. However, Sentimental Value took people by surprise as it earned nine nominations, more than predicted. It also earned its cast several first-time Oscar nominations, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Stellan Skarsgård, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Renate Reinsve.

A win for racing fans everywhere, sports-action film F1, was another surprise name on the nomination lists. The Brad Pitt blockbuster scored nominations in the following categories: Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Picture.

Despite earning an impressive nine nominations, Frankenstein director Guillermo Del Toro was snubbed in the Best Director category. Along with Del Toro, actress Infiniti Chase (One Battle After Another) and actor Paul Mescal (Hamnet) weren’t nominated in their respective acting categories.

Amongst the surprise nominations and snubs were also the nominees that most had predicted. The animated sensation KPop Demon Hunters was nominated for both Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song.

Additionally, after receiving much praise from critics, actors Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) and Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) were both nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

However, amongst the nominations we cheered for and the ones we didn’t expect, the best part is seeing the art form we love receive recognition. Whether you’re tuning in to hear host Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue or to watch the amazing live performances, this year’s Oscars ceremony will be one you won’t want to miss.

