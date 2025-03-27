Blossoms and Beats: The Ultimate Spring Picnic Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Picture this: The sun is shining, flowers are in full bloom, and you and your besties are sprawled on a cozy blanket. You’re in a field, snacking and soaking in the springtime vibes. What’s missing? The ultimate playlist to set the mood! A spring picnic isn’t just about the aesthetic. It’s about the experience, and nothing brings it together quite like the right soundtrack.

Whether you’re sipping iced coffee under blossoming trees, flipping through the pages of your book in between bites of your favorite snacks, or capturing the moment for your next post, the music playing in the background sets the tone for the whole day. From breezy pop beats to classics, your picnic playlist should be as fresh and fun as the season.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry! I’ve got you covered with the perfect mix of chill, upbeat, and nostalgic tunes to make your spring picnic perfect, starting with my personal favorites.

Feel-Good and Upbeat Vibes

If your ideal picnic is all about laughter, sunshine, and fun, these feel-good anthems are a must. Bright, energetic, and undeniably catchy, these songs will have you dancing barefoot in the grass in no time.

Start your day with the super fun “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield. Follow up with Gwen Stefani’s “Me Like You,” which is flirty, fun, and totally spring-ready. “This Love” by Maroon 5 adds nostalgic early 2000s magic.

Here are some other songs to include: “Tongue Tied” by GROUPLOVE, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “The Lazy Song” by Bruno Mars, “Murder On The Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, “Bad Girls” by M.I.A, and “She Looks So Perfect” by 5 Seconds of Summer.

Chill and Laid-Back Tunes

For those moments when you just want to relax, sip on something refreshing, and enjoy the breeze, these chill tracks bring the perfect mix of smooth melodies and easygoing energy.

Start with “Sundress” by A$AP Rocky, a dreamy, unexpected mix of rap and psychedelic rock.

Frank Ocean’s “Pink + White” is a beautiful, mellow track that feels like golden hour. I enjoy everything Tame Impala comes out with, and “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” is one of those songs.

Other songs that match these vibes are “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay, “Cigarette Daydreams” by Cage The Elephant, “Ophelia” by The Lumineers, “Mind Over Matter” by Young the Giant, “Wait a Minute!” by WILLOW, “Piggypink” by Hotel Ugly, and “Fast Car” by Luke Combs.

Love is in the Air (or Maybe Not?)

Whether you’re feeling romantic or embracing your independent side, these songs capture all the emotions that come with love: the dreamy, the bittersweet, and everything in between.

We are starting soft, sweet, and full of 90s romance with “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer. Follow with “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, a dramatic love song made for singalongs. One of my favorites by Chris Stapleton, “Loving You On My Mind,” also works!

Here are some more songs about love: “Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star, “Video Games” by Lana Del Rey, “There She Goes” by The La’s, “I Love You So” by The Walters, “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift, “The Perfect Pair” by beabadoobee, and “Nine Stories” by Hazel English.

Older Classics That Never Get Old

Timeless tracks that bring a little nostalgia and undeniable coolness to your picnic. Whether you’re a rock lover or just appreciate a good throwback, these songs are essential for a classic spring soundtrack.

I put “Interstate Love Song” by Stone Temple Pilots on almost all of my playlists. “Hotel California” by Eagles is one of my family’s favorites and holds a lot of value for me. I’ve found that many of my friends feel the same way. “Layla – Acoustic Live” by Eric Clapton also fits the vibes and is one of my top three MTV Unplugged performances.

Other classic songs are “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac, “More Than a Feeling” by Boston, “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds, “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin DeGraw, “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon, and “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison.

No spring picnic is complete without the perfect soundtrack, and this playlist has a little bit of everything to match the mood whether you’re soaking up the sun, lost in a book, or dancing with your friends. Grab your blanket, turn up the volume, and let the music set the tone for a perfect spring day. Happy picnicking!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!