Bianca Censori at the GRAMMYs: Let’s Talk About It

The long-awaited GRAMMYs are now over, and there’s been time to digest this year’s shocking events.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has made it clear over the years that he enjoys the spotlight. Yet the stunt he and his wife pulled this year was still surprising and, by far, one of his most discussed. However, West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is no newcomer to risky and shocking fashion choices.

And no, the couple was not “kicked out” of the GRAMMYs, according to E! News. Instead, they left willingly after the red carpet, further showcasing how this stunt was just an attempt at gaining attention.

West has had a past of wanting to influence his partners’ fashion choices, which can be seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where Kim Kardashian can be seen receiving hateful and aggressive messages for not following Kanye’s (her then-husband) fashion decisions made for her. However, was Censori’s “outfit,” or lack thereof, going too far?

The controversy surrounding Bianca Censori’s outfit at the 2025 GRAMMYs has become viral for several reasons.

Many argue that Censori looked uncomfortable moments before taking off her large fur jacket, making some think that West was the mastermind behind all this. Vogue even questioned how this controlling relationship impacts feminism around the world.

Only a few days after the GRAMMYs, Yeezy released their first ever female clothing item: a completely sheer body suit. This makes it obvious that West used his wife as publicity for the new addition to his clothing line. Her display of constant nudity on numerous red carpets had only begun following her marriage to West, so what other logical explanation could there be for this change in persona?

Childhood friends from Australia have also begun to express concern for Censori following her relationship with West.

At past award shows, celebrities have used the opportunity to wear outfits that stand for a bigger issue, such as Lady Gaga’s meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. However, I don’t believe that there was any hidden meaning behind Censori’s look that night. I believe her sheer dress was meant to provoke the media into casting more attention on the couple.

I feel strongly about the fact that every woman has the right to wear whatever she so chooses, and I admire the confidence Bianca showcased on the red carpet. However, the reason why the outfit was worn, as well as whether she personally wanted to be completely nude in front of millions of people, is what concerns many.

Is he objectifying her? Is this considered public nudity? These are all questions being asked on almost every social media platform, echoing concerns for Censori’s safety.

While West continues to post her GRAMMYs look, boasting about his “smart, talented, brave, and hot” wife on X, she has stayed out of the media. One singular polaroid of her completely nude remains on her Instagram.

West even continues to stir up the media as he reposted a Vogue article in which the author, Raven Smith, discusses how their relationship is “potentially verging on controlling.” His X posts haven’t slowed down, either. A new image of his completely naked wife is added to the internet almost daily.

As West defends himself and his wife from critics, I become more skeptical about why he’s even speaking of this. Shouldn’t Censori be the one to speak about her own outfit? Personally, I believe all signs point towards a controlling relationship.

So, what’s next? No doubt West and his wife will make another attempt at stealing the spotlight at some high-profile event. But will they even be invited to future events, or maybe even face legal repercussions for public nudity?

No reputable sources have commented on any legal repercussions the couple might face yet. West has proven that his actions are completely unpredictable. Therefore, only time will tell.

