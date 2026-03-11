An Introduction to Children of Immigrants at the Olympics

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, America was described to my first-grade class as “a melting pot” and “a place where anyone can come for freedom.” There’s a special pride in that; a special pride knowing that what we’re supposed to stand for is inclusion and togetherness.

There’s a similar feeling of pride when watching the USA Olympic teams step out into the light for the first time. Whether it be the Winter or Summer Olympics, seeing the incredible athletes representing our country is something that can’t be described with words.

Combining these two things, seeing an Olympic team that prides itself on its diversity always stood out to me and made me proud. The 2026 Winter Olympic team was no different, made up of a diverse group of incomparable athletes. Among this team, 17% of the team have direct immigrant ties, 13.5% being children of immigrants, like myself.

The Athletes

There were 31 children of immigrants present at the Olympics who played for the USA team, and they were some of our most impressive winners. Our most notable Olympians who are immigrant children are Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin, Maxim Naumov, Alessandro Barbieri, and Chloe Kim.

Alysa Liu

America’s favorite alternative-styled anime fan won the gold medal in the women’s individual singles figure skating in Milan. Her comeback story is one for the ages, and it’s inspired many to be themselves and accept all the good you deserve. Liu is the daughter of a Chinese immigrant, her father, who helped get her where she is today.

Ilia Malinin

The self-proclaimed “Quad God,” Ilia Malinin , had a very interesting Olympic performance this year. While he didn’t manage a men’s individual medal in the Milan Olympics, his spectacular performance and backflipping ability are nothing to sneeze at. Malinin is the son of two Uzbekistani skaters and just as impressive, if not more so.

Maxim Naumov

Another powerhouse in the figure skating world, Maxim Naumov, is the 2026 U.S. national bronze medalist. He, of course, made the men’s Olympic team, and his routines were dedicated to his parents after their tragic deaths in a plane crash in 2025. Naumov’s parents were Russian citizens, two-time Olympians, and their son’s coaches.

Alessandro Barbieri

Nicknamed “The Chef” for the interesting “flavor” he adds to his tricks, Alessandro Barbieri was an exciting addition to the 2026 Olympics snowboarding team. The location of these Olympics was special for Barbieri, as his parents are from Milan, and his Italian heritage is incredibly important to him.

Chloe Kim

Our 2026 Olympics silver medalist for the snowboard halfpipe, this is Chloe Kim’s first silver to go with her gold medal from the 2022 Olympics. Even though this year wasn’t a gold medal, Kim was incredibly proud of her work and performance, as she 100% should be. She’s the daughter of South Korean immigrants and, again, a multi-medalist for the U.S.

Immigrants have always made America special, making this country what it is and adding value from multiple cultures. Personally, I’ve always been proud of my culture, and seeing our incredible athletes, proud of who they are, stand for their sport is moving. The pride I have in these athletes is incomprehensible. I’m counting down the days to the 2030 Winter Olympics.

