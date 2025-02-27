Melanie Mitchell Proudly Upholds the Divine Legacy of Delta Sigma Theta at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When you think of the Divine Nine, a group of nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations, it’s easy to picture their fierce line dances. Beyond the moves, a rich, uplifting history defines what these organizations represent across university campuses.

Delta Sigma Theta at FSU

Take the Kappa Epsilon chapter of Delta Sigma Theta (DST), a sisterhood established in 1913 at Howard University and making its mark at FSU since 1973.

From day one, the 22 women who founded DST built a community that emphasized more than just socializing. At FSU, the Deltas have been leaders of change through community service and a deep commitment to social justice. However, these women aren’t just leaders — they are divine, dynamic forces who embody Black beauty and femininity and shine these traits across campuses worldwide.

I sat down with Melanie Mitchell, a member of Delta Sigma Theta, and asked her about her experience as a hardworking Delta.

Sisterhood and Identity

Her Campus at FSU (HC): Why did you join Delta Sigma Theta?

Melanie Mitchell (MM): Joining this sorority was a way to continue my legacy. My great-grandmother joined DST, followed by my grandmother in 1966 and my mother at Spelman University in 1990. Joining my beloved sorority was easy because these women taught me what it means to be a public servant, a trailblazer within the Black community, and a true sister to all women.

HC: Has DST helped you find a sense of community and identity at FSU? If they have, can you explain how?

MM: Absolutely! My chapter, the HARDWORKING Kappa Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is composed of many hardworking women who advocate for the Black community, are social advocates, and seek the same Black sisterhood I desire.

My line sisters are more than best friends; they are the sisters I never had. I grew up with a brother and always wanted a sister to share clothes with, and because of this space, I have 24 on my line and a million sisters worldwide.

My best friend pledged at Howard University in Spring 2024, and this shared sense of sisterhood has brought us closer. At FSU, it can inevitably be difficult as a minority student — even more so as a Black female. In many of my other leadership and academic spaces, it can feel like people see you first as a Black woman and second as the human, student, and leader that you are. But when I am with my chapter, I get to show up not as a Black woman first but as Melanie, a part of me that often gets put second.

Values and Impact

HC: What are the key values and principles that your sorority stands on, and how are these values showcased throughout all the Sorors (sisters)?

MM: My sorority stands on scholarship, service, and sisterhood. More importantly, we harp on social and political advocacy, international awareness, economic and educational development of our communities, and physical and mental health. These values not only make us better internally, but they are also the values we use to improve our communities.

On campus, we have so much impact. We put on standalone events in the fall and spring weeks that provide our FSU community with resources that otherwise would have never been showcased. We host conversations about Black mental health, analyze important Florida bills that affect us, bring in Tallahassee politicians and CEOs of nonprofits, and much more.

HC: What community service or philanthropic causes does your sorority support?

MM: Our national organization supports UNICEF, the March of Dimes, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the NAACP, and many more. We work to confront the challenges of African Americans and all Americans. Some of our many initiatives include Delta GEMS and Delta Academy, which mentor young students and provide resources for academic success, STEM exposure, and leadership development in our youth.

HC: What achievements or milestones are you most proud of within your sorority?

MM: I am most proud of my growth in this chapter. I currently serve as the Internal Audit Chair, a position that challenges my skill set. Our chapter is a business at the end of the day; that’s why it says “Incorporated.” It has taught me entrepreneurial skills and money management. Money is how we can execute our community work and chapter business, so my role is significant. I am most proud of my ability to learn this.

I am also most proud of my participation in EXTRAV. Doing step practices, being pre-med, leading homecoming events for an executive position, and somehow still performing and winning EXTRAV was a secret talent I never knew I had. That week, I wore about seven different hats, and I was so proud that I could represent my chapter and sacrifice time to win because we won $1,000, which goes toward our essential events.

Culture and Heritage

HC: How do members stay connected to their cultural heritage within DST?

MM: Our sisterhood is rooted in history. In 1913, segregation made it difficult for Black women to access opportunities. Our founders dedicated themselves to creating a space for scholarship, sisterhood, and service. We honor their legacy by continuing the fight for social justice, supporting Black-owned businesses, and mentorship.

We also stay connected to our heritage through strolling and step. African and African American culture is rooted in music, rhythm, and dance as a form of unity and self-expression. Additionally, we uplift and celebrate Black excellence, recognizing the contributions of those who came before us.

HC: What are the unique experiences of being a part of a Black Greek sorority compared to other Greek organizations?

MM: Unlike many traditional Greek organizations, Black Greek sororities were founded during segregation, creating safe spaces for Black women to uplift one another, advocate for their communities, and foster academic excellence. This historical foundation shapes the experience as membership goes beyond social bonding. Instead, it’s a lifelong commitment to service, leadership, and cultural preservation.

The emphasis on community impact is very apparent, with programs focused on addressing health disparities, voter suppression, and economic empowerment in Black communities. We’re a true sisterhood. We’re a legacy of the trailblazing African American women who fought for social justice. What roots our organization is more than just dues; it’s more than letters. We’re rooted in history and a true dedication to continuing a legacy of Black excellence.

Melanie Mitchell is a shining example of the dedication and hard work that define Delta Sigma Theta. Her passion for making a positive impact motivates and inspires those around her. Through her actions, she upholds Delta Sigma Theta’s dynamic legacy, showcasing how the sorority empowers women and Sorors to lead meaningful change in their communities and beyond, leaving a lasting impact at FSU.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!