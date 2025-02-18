The Political Symbolism in Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Performance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance was packed with intricate symbolism, addressing themes of governmental control, racial inequality, and the struggle for progress in America. Lamar crafted a performance that resonated with profound political and social messages through powerful visual imagery and thought-provoking lyrics.

Setting up the Stage

The performance opens with a striking visual of the stage, featuring symbols from a video game controller: a triangle, circle, X, and square. This immediately set the tone, suggesting that America operates like a controlled video game where the choices and actions of the public are manipulated by a more significant, powerful force.

Uncle Sam: The Government’s Voice

Samuel L. Jackson, a celebrated actor often associated with authoritative roles, appears as “Uncle Sam” and introduces the performance as “The Great American Game.” His presence further emphasizes the theme of government oversight and control. The introduction concludes with the words “START HERE” appearing in lights, directing the audience’s attention to Lamar as he begins his performance.

Kendrick Lamar’s Opening Lines: A Message to America

Early in the set, Lamar says the line, “The revolution’s about to be televised, you picked the right time but the wrong guy.” This line critiques current leadership, implying that while the present moment is ripe for change, the person in power is not suited for the task.

As the performance progresses, Uncle Sam’s role becomes that of a critic, chastising Lamar for being “too loud, too reckless, too ghetto” after an energetic segment. However, when Lamar performs calmer songs with SZA, such as “luther” and “All the Stars,” Uncle Sam remarks, “That’s what America wants, nice and calm.” This contrast underscores a double standard: Black expression is celebrated when it’s non-threatening, but condemned when it’s powerful and disruptive.

Choreographic Symbols

The symbolism continues throughout the performance, particularly through the choreography. At one point, dancers arranged themselves into the shape of an American flag before it split down the middle, representing the nation’s growing divisions. Later, during Lamar’s “DNA.” performance, the stadium displayed the message “WARNING, WRONG WAY,” reinforcing the idea of a misguided nation.

One of the most striking moments occurred during “man at the garden,” when Lamar’s crew stood atop a lamppost. Uncle Sam dismissed them as a “culture cheat code,” implying that Black culture wields immense influence — so much so that it’s seen as an unfair advantage. He then commanded the scorekeeper to “deduct one life,” illustrating how Black success is often met with punishment rather than reward. The use of the phrase “one life” rather than simply losing points reinforced the idea that systemic forces actively devalue Black lives within this so-called game.

Reparations Influence: The Rigged System

Lamar also incorporated historical references into his performance. During “Not Like Us,” he rapped, “40 acres and a mule, this is bigger than the music,” a nod to the unfulfilled promise of reparations to freed Black Americans. This line emphasizes how the systemic oppression of Black people extends beyond entertainment.

He followed with, “They tried to rig the game, but they can’t fake influence,” drawing a parallel between America’s structural inequities and a rigged system designed to suppress Black success. However, Lamar’s assertion that authentic cultural influence cannot be manufactured or erased reinforced the performance’s central message: Black voices remain a powerful force shaping America despite systemic barriers.

As the performance neared its end, the dancers on the outskirts of the stage collapsed while those in the inner circle stood, symbolizing the idea that the government and those in power continue to stand while others fall. Finally, the lights dimmed, leaving only the words “GAME OVER” illuminated in the stands, bringing the performance full circle and emphasizing that the American system operates as a controlled game.

Lamar’s halftime show was more than just a musical performance — it was a carefully constructed commentary on power, race, and systemic control in America. Through striking visuals, layered symbolism, and politically charged lyrics, he delivered a performance that was artistically compelling and socially relevant. While interpretations may vary, the themes of control, racial disparity, and resistance were undeniably present, making this one of the most thought-provoking halftime shows in Super Bowl history.

