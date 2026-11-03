Meet Delaney Stolp: The Woman Behind “The Ghost Project” at Phoebe Bridgers’ Atlanta Concert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Concerts are usually filled with glowing phone screens, but Phoebe Bridgers’ Atlanta show offered something different. Without the distraction of recording every song, fans could focus on the music and the people around them. The dreamy atmosphere made the night feel special, but the biggest surprise was a fan project that brought little ghosts to every section of the arena.

The project was organized by Delaney Stolp, who turned her love for Bridgers into something thousands of fans could participate in. Watching her hard work pay off was especially rewarding, and looking around from the floor to see ghosts throughout the huge venue was an incredible moment.

The Ghost Project

Her Campus (HC): What was your fan project?

Delaney Stolp (DS): My project was little ghosts that fans could hold up during Bridgers’ song “Haunted.” I put a little message on the front of the ghost telling fans when to hold it up.

HC: How did you do it?

DS: I created a new Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Discord, and Snapchat to connect with other fans. I scrolled through Phoebe Bridgers hashtags and searched for anything that had to do with her, and when I found someone going to the concert, I messaged them and told them about the project. Then I ended up with a group of about 50 people who wanted to help print out ghosts and cut them out to pass them to fans in the stadium. I cut out over 1,000 ghosts!

HC: Why did you do it?

DS: I’ve been a fan for 8 years and have loved her for so long that it only felt right to do something that could show her at least a little bit of the love and admiration that I and so many other people have for her. I remember listening to her back in high school through all the different things I was going through, and I’ll never forget the comfort it brought me.

DS: I also participated in a project put together by a girl I met through Twitter back in 2023 for a boygenius concert in Philadelphia. I loved the project so much and had so much fun participating that I wanted to create my own.

A Moment the Crowd Shared

HC: Did Bridgers notice, and what did she say?

DS: Bridgers and her band noticed the project almost immediately. Everyone put up their ghosts right when she started to play “Haunted,” and she and her band looked around at the ghosts, smiling and laughing. After the song was over, she asked, “Who organized that?”

DS: I had floor seats right in front of where she was singing and started jumping up and down, and the people around me were pointing at me. She said, “Really? You?” and I said, “Yes!” Then she asked, “How did you do it?” and I told her, “Instagram!” She said, “On Instagram, that’s awesome, super cute! Using the phones for good. Super sweet, what’s your name?”

DS: I said, “Delaney!” Then she responded, “Huh?” and again everyone around me started yelling my name. Then she said, “Delaney! Everyone say thank you, Delaney!” I’ll literally never forget that moment; it was so surreal, and I’m so happy that it touched her.

Being Present Without Phones

The project was a highlight, but the phone-free atmosphere also shaped the experience. Instead of watching the show through a screen, fans could connect and enjoy the performance as it happened.

HC: Did you like the phone-less atmosphere?

DS: I loved it; I got to connect with the fans around me who’ve now become what I call my “phamily.” It was so great to meet people and make new friends in a space where everyone had at least one thing in common, which was their love for Bridgers and her music.

DS: I’m definitely someone who likes to take videos and pictures at concerts. I like to look back and reminisce on what a great time I had, but I honestly had more fun at Bridgers’ show than I’ve had at a concert in a long time. I got to really be engaged and enjoy what was happening instead of worrying about the lighting and angles of my pictures and videos.

DS: It feels more special to me to just have the memories and know that only the people there that night know what happened, and that we all got to experience it together. It was intimate, and I felt like Bridgers was singing right to me instead of my phone.

HC: Do you think fan projects play an important role in the concert community? Why?

DS: Yes! It helped me to make new friendships with all the people who helped me with the project. I think it’s so amazing to have friends with the same interests as you and be able to share something you love with other people. I love that a community of people who all love Bridgers as much as I do wanted to be part of something like this project that connected us all and brought something so special to light. I love that it turned out so well, and we all felt very satisfied with all the work we put in, especially knowing that Bridgers got to see it and enjoy it, too!

The night showed how fan creativity can turn a concert into a shared experience. For me, seeing my cousin’s project come to life across the arena made the memory even more meaningful.

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