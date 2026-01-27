A Reader’s Guide to All of Emily Henry’s Novels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who’s been an Emily Henry fan since 2020, I’m overjoyed to see that her books are finally making it to the big screen. By now, most people have seen the very popular movie, People We Meet on Vacation, starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, but some don’t even know she has six books just in the romance category. So, before the rest of her romance novels hit the big screens, let’s talk about some of the other books she’s written!

Who is Emily Henry?

Henry is a New York Times best-selling author who’s best known for her romance novels: Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, Book Lovers, Happy Place, Funny Story, and Great Big Beautiful Life. She’s in the American Midwest, and you’ll find this is reflected in all her stories. Henry is most known for writing about witty and relatable characters, which is what makes her writing so popular.

Beach Read is for the writing girlies

Beach Read features romance novelist January Andrews, who realizes she has writer’s block following the passing of her father. After learning of her father’s secret lake house, she goes to the house in hopes of learning more about her father’s secret life. She’s shocked to discover that her next-door neighbor is none other than college rival and fellow novelist, Augustus Everett.

As the title suggests, this is the perfect novel to read while on the beach (even though the story takes place on Lake Michigan). The story explores themes of identity, family drama, grief, and the awful feeling of writer’s block (I know I can relate to that). Once the spring semester is over, and our Canvas checklists are empty, this book may be worth checking out!

For those who play the long game

I’m very excited that most of Henry’s books have plans to be adapted into some form of on-screen media. If you’re someone who waits to read the book until the movie comes out, People We Meet on Vacation is on Netflix now!

The story focuses on extroverted travel writer Poppy Wright and her introverted college best friend, Alex Nilsen. The two vow to take a vacation together for at least one week every summer. Over the next eight years, they start to grow feelings for each other, and it all comes to a climax at Alex’s brother’s wedding.

While friends-to-lovers isn’t one of my favorite romance tropes, I still loved reading this novel because you just so desperately want Alex and Poppy to be together. If you’re someone who can relate to having feelings for your best friend, this may be the book and movie for you. Plus, you get to see Tom Blyth on your screen (can you tell I’m a fan?).

Sometimes you feel like the villain

By now, you might’ve noticed that all of Henry’s novels revolve around someone who works in the literature field, and Book Lovers is no exception. The novel features literary agent Nora Stephens, who feels like she was destined to be the woman men leave her for, and book editor Charlie Lastra.

This is by far my favorite of Henry’s novels because Charlie and Nora are two characters who have amazing chemistry on the page. I also feel like Nora differs from a lot of the stereotypical female main characters because she’s described as temperamental and high maintenance (this is noted in her love of shower and skincare products). This book also introduced me to the lifestyle that literary agents live and how they operate and do their jobs.

Emily Henry’s novels are my Happy Place

Henry’s fourth novel revolves around characters Harriet Kilpatrick and Wyn Connor, who got together in college but have since broken up. They keep it from their friend group once their yearly vacation comes around, and they need to act as though they’re still together.

I think this book can be relatable to what some of us experience today. The awkward situation of still having mutual friends with your ex is one I hope no one will encounter. However, if you do, and maybe you’re still hoping for that happy ending, I think Happy Place may be the book for you.

Boy, do I have a Funny Story

Henry’s fifth novel, Funny Story, is a very comedic novel, where characters Miles and Daphne are both dumped, and further burned when their partners start dating each other. As a result, highly organized Daphne and laid-back Miles begin living together and decide to fake-date to get back at their exes. The novel has themes of heartbreak, self-healing, finding your own identity, and dealing with past trauma.

One thing I love about this story is how these two characters, who were complete opposites, have a shared bad experience with ex-partners, and they live together. I think this was a very interesting story and relatable, since most of us have had the unfortunate experience of a bad breakup.

I have a Great Big Beautiful Life

Great Big Beautiful Life is Henry’s only historical fiction and romance novel. Main characters Alice Scott and Hayden Anderson compete for the opportunity to write an autobiography about an heiress named Margaret Ives and her scandalous life. This forces them to not only compete with each other but also work together. The story switches between the present-day storyline and goes back in time to uncover hidden truths about Margaret’s past.

This is Henry’s latest novel, as it was published in 2025, so I haven’t had the opportunity to read it yet. I’m interested to see the approach that Henry takes, as this story has the added component of being a mystery. I’m sure that I’ll enjoy this novel, seeing as I’ve enjoyed all the other ones.

Over the years, I’ve found that Henry’s novels have never disappointed me. Whether I wanted to use her novels as a form of escapism or just fall in love with her characters, I’m always satisfied by the end of reading them.

I hope this helped you to better understand the differences between her novels. Maybe you’ll pick up a copy of one of them the next time you’re looking for your next read!

