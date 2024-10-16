This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Formula 1 is no ordinary sport. As the “home of risk takers, late breakers, and history makers,” Formula 1 is the epitome of motorsports. With 20 drivers and 10 teams competing for the World Championship, there are undeniable stakes and pressure. Why is Formula 1 filled with constant buzz? What is it about the sport that’s so intoxicating to fans? Join me as I dive into the intricacies of the Formula 1 world to share the decisions, scandals, and victories that curate its enthralling environment.

Recently, millions of fans experienced one of the many inevitable heartbreaks of being a Formula 1 fan: saying goodbye to their favorite driver. This heartbreak was caused by the sudden exit of arguably one of the sport’s most beloved drivers, Daniel Ricciardo. Daniel Ricciardo, a 35-year-old Australian driver and No. 3 on the track, entered F1 in 2014, making his debut with Red Bull and ending his career with Visa Cash App RB in 2024.

Singapore Tradegy

Ricciardo’s last Grand Prix this season was in Singapore, taking place Sept. 20-22. Prior to the race, there had been many rumors that this may be his last race and moments with Formula 1. Ricciardo started the race 16th on the grid and ended 18th on the grid. Although ending relatively low, the driver earned the fastest lap and was voted driver of the day as a last commemoration by fans. This race was a tearful ending for both fans and the driver himself, as Ricciardo was undoubtedly emotional in his post-race interviews, claiming how he was “aware it could be it” for his F1 career. Despite knowing this was likely the end for Ricciardo, fans were still enraged and shocked by his send-off.

improper send-off

On Sept. 26th, Visa-RB announced the release of Ricciardo along with his replacement, Liam Lawson. In F1, it’s rare for a team to release a driver mid-season, let alone having only six races left of the 2024 season. Dropping Ricciardo the way the team did was a huge disrespect to his career and legacy. Most drivers, especially veterans such as Ricciardo, get proper send-offs to celebrate their long career and impact on the motorsport. There was no proper goodbye or official warning that Singapore would be the last time fans saw Ricciardo race.

Tom Bellingham on X spoke for most fans when he stated, “The decision to drop Daniel Ricciardo can be justified, but what isn’t is to let a multiple race winner and a legend of the sport leave without a proper goodbye. Makes absolutely no sense to announce this before Singapore.” Instead, fans found his “official” goodbye out via Instagram, which is definitely not the proper way to let go of this racing legend.

The fans love Ricciardo

The best way I can describe Daniel Ricciardo to those who have no background on F1 is being the token Australian personality hire on the grid. Ricciardo has had multiple memorable moments with different teams and teammates due to being on so many throughout his career, such as Redbull, Renault, McLaren, and AlphaTauri (Visa Cashapp Redbull).

F1’s marketing strategy between its teams and sport is having drivers interact with each other through interviews and challenges, creating an interactive fan experience. From these videos, we’re able to see the personalities of the drivers and fall in love with their personalities. Ricciardo is one of the drivers that stands out, notable for always having a smile on his face and making the other drivers laugh. Due to his charismatic and bright personality, Ricciardo is a driver most fans love to support and watch succeed.

The drivers love him too

Ricciardo’s most notable friendship on the grid is with three-time world champion Max Verstappen; the duo has a contagious, hilarious dynamic that fans love, with Verstappen saying, “he’s just a great guy” and continuing to share their memorable friendship.

Many other drivers are known for having close relations with Ricciardo as well, such as Lando Norris and George Russell. With the announcement of his drop, many of the drivers shared their remarks on his racing career, congratulating him while sharing their sadness for his departure. Having such an infectious personality and radiant energy, it’s clear to see why both drivers and fans are sad to see him go. There’s no doubt that Ricciardo is your favorite driver’s favorite driver.

“Enjoy the butterflies”

One of Ricciardo’s most memorable sayings comes from his famous “enjoy the butterflies” video. In this video, he gives advice to his younger self by stating to “enjoy the butterflies, enjoy being naive, enjoy the nerves, the pressure.”

This saying quickly became a motto many fans and aspiring drivers followed and looked up to. It’s arguably great advice to go to any young adult starting the journey of making a name for themselves and being on their own. Memorable moments like this are, without a doubt, one of the many reasons he’s a role model for others.

“Honey Badger”

Don’t be fooled by the Australian’s easy-going and charming personality. He is a menace on the track. There’s a reason for his infamous honey badger comparison: although being a welcoming and happy spirit on the outside, he’s a fierce driver. His ferocity and fearless behavior on the track have earned him such a nickname, determined to make a statement on and off of the track.

One of his most notable driving highlights was the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix, marking his sixth win, with some fans claiming it to be “one of the greatest wins.” Despite having lost power halfway through the race and having issues with the car’s MGU-K, Ricciardo was still able to pull through and win the Grand Prix. With such a steely and determined attitude, Ricciardo earned the title of an impressive victory despite the odds stacked against him. From the driver’s personality and driving attitude, it’s clear why he is F1’s declared honey badger.

What’s Next?

It’s unclear the path that Ricciardo is going down following his F1 career. He’s currently shown no interest in other motorsport series, such as NASCAR or IndyCar, claiming, “It still scares me!” Recently, there have been speculations about Supercars, a racing series based in Australia and New Zealand, reaching out to Ricciardo to see if he is interested in competing at the Mount Panorama Circut. Although there’s no set plan for Ricciardo as of right now, there’s still hope that the driver will continue his racing career. In terms of Formula 1, however, it looks like the honey badger’s time has passed (for now, anyway).

Being the reason many fans got into the sport in the first place, it’s safe to say that Ricciardo’s exit from the sport will leave fans bitter for a long, long time. Even with such a heartbreaking departure, there’s no doubt that Daniel Ricciardo has made his mark on the motorsport world.

