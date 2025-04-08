A Look Inside Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s Relationship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The romance between music industry mogul Benny Blanco and global superstar Selena Gomez has captivated public attention, especially due to their engagement and the recent release of their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, released on March 21.

The initial point of their professional relationship occurred in 2015 when Blanco contributed to Gomez’s album Revival, producing hit songs such as “Same Old Love,” “Hands To Myself,” and “Kill Em With Kindness.” While this marked their first musical collaboration, their relationship remained within the professional sphere for several years.

The shift from friendship to romance occurred around mid-2023 when Gomez once again enlisted Blanco’s talents for her song “Single Soon,” which was released in August 2023. A few months later, on Dec. 7, 2023, Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco through a series of comments on Instagram. She affectionately referred to him as “my absolute everything.” Initial reactions online were marked by surprise and skepticism, with many questioning the pairing, often referencing Blanco’s physical appearance and Gomez’s taste in men.

Paying no mind to the haters, they had their first public appearance as a couple at a Los Angeles Lakers game in January 2024, where they were photographed displaying affection and enjoying each other’s company. Within the year, the couple announced their engagement on Dec. 11, 2024.

Interestingly, Gomez and Blanco first crossed paths much earlier, around the age of 16 or 17 for Gomez, through a meeting set up by her mother. Reflecting on their first interactions, Blanco recalled being immediately drawn to Gomez’s early music, describing her as the “original sad girl,” while Gomez remembered him as “very endearing but goofy.” Blanco and Gomez’s repeated professional collaborations over several years fostered familiarity, which could have played a role in their eventual romantic attraction. It’s almost as if an invisible string had been quietly tying them together all along.

Considering the dynamic between them, it appears that his humor and genuine personality have played a significant role in his connection with Gomez, suggesting that personal compatibility can often transcend conventional expectations in relationships. Over a span of 15 years, the couple had frequent interactions among themselves both professionally and personally. This slow-burn relationship may have laid the foundation for a deeper connection to form over time.

Expert analyses and public commentary surrounding Blanco and Gomez’s relationship also highlight Blanco’s emotional intelligence as another factor in their positive dynamic. In a podcast interview with Jay Shetty, Blanco reaffirms this as he describes how they framed their love story as one built upon trust, respect, and open communication.

In a culture fixed on celebrity headlines, Blanco and Gomez’s relationship offers a refreshing glimpse at what genuine love looks like beyond the spotlight. It serves as a reminder that personality, emotional depth, and shared life experiences often speak louder than surface-level judgments. Their bond reflects the idea that some people enter our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime, and for them, it might just be all three.

