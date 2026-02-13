A Guide to The Beatles From a Long-Time Fan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Beatles exude timelessness. Practically creating the template for boy bands, The Beatles’ influence is undeniable.

Their discography is vast, featuring countless classics like “Let It Be” and “Here Comes the Sun.” Any true Beatles fan will be quick to remind you of their more obscure tracks, such as “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” or “Rocky Raccoon.”

With songs that appeal to every demographic, The Beatles, formed in 1960, haven’t faded from the mainstream, with a new series of biopics releasing in April 2028. To prepare, I’ve revisited all their songs and compiled the ultimate playlist for other Beatles enthusiasts.

revolver

“Eleanor Rigby”

“Eleanor Rigby” will always be my favorite Beatles’ song. I have a huge soft spot for ballads, especially ones with a sadder tone.

Though the music itself doesn’t necessarily convey sorrow, the lyrics, about the life and death of a lonesome woman, are heart-wrenching when listened to closely. This song hooks you with the beautiful music, then the emotional lyrics come through, creating an unrivaled listening experience.

“good Day Sunshine”

An upbeat song from the same album, “Good Day Sunshine,” is reminiscent of The Beatles’ more popular songs, such as “Help!” or “Twist and Shout.”

This song is filled with positivity and excitement. I highly recommend listening to this song in the morning; it’s sure to improve your day!

abbey road

“Something”

The Beatles are experts at having very few lyrics in their songs, and this is a prime example. Written by George Harrison, “Something” has conflicting origin stories, with Pattie Boyd claiming it was written for her, and Harrison himself stating it was an expression of his faith. Despite the muddled dedication of the song, it’s one I personally can’t stop listening to.

“Oh! Darling”

“Oh! Darling” perfectly showcases The Beatles’ rock ability. Paul McCartney’s vocals and George Harrison’s bass exude passion and skill. Hearing this song, there’s no question that The Beatles are arguably the most celebrated rock band of all time.

rubber soul

“Michelle”

“Michelle” seamlessly blends French and English into a quintessential love song. The Beatles’ album Rubber Soul is filled with some of their best, yet most underrated songs.

Unsurprisingly, “Michelle” still stands out as my personal favorite on the album, thanks to the beauty of the lyrics combined with the soothing music.

“Norwegian Wood (This Bird has flown)”

Another song off the best Beatles’ album, “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” has very similar vibes to “Michelle” and other songs in this album, such as “Nowhere Man.”

A calm, lilting song, “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” is extremely interesting, both audibly and historically, thanks to the sitar.

This song marked the first time a sitar was played by a rock band in one of their songs. This uncommon instrument creates a compelling sound that one didn’t hear in other rock songs until this time.

other albums

“blackbird”

“Blackbird,” from The Beatles (also known as The White Album), has a particularly special meaning. This song, written by McCartney, is a tribute to the civil rights movement in the United States.

The symbolism throughout the song pays homage to the struggle of Black Americans during this time. This widely covered song is rightfully regarded as one of The Beatles’ best. The beautiful sound and the meaningful lyrics make it my favorite on The White Album.

“Yesterday”

If you hadn’t noticed by now, The Beatles’ slower songs hold a special place in my heart. “Yesterday” is short, yet so much emotion is conveyed in the two-minute song. Nostalgia and sorrow leave a lingering feeling of profound sadness. It’s a reminder that good things have to come to an end, but you still have to push through.

With over 200 songs, it’s impossible to pick just a few favorites. Casual listeners and die-hard fans alike will agree that their extensive discography can be considered one of the best. If you want to hear more of my favorite (and the potentially weirdest) songs, check out my “Beatles Greatest Hits” playlist!

