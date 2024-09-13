This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In case you haven’t heard, the legendary ’90s alternative rock band Oasis just announced a reunion. The band, known for anthems such as “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” was one of the cornerstones in England’s Britpop trend that defined the 1990s. Fans of all ages are overjoyed. Many never believed this moment would come due to the rivalry inside the band, specifically between brothers and bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher, which led to the band’s demise. In celebration of this long-awaited reconciliation, let’s do a deep dive into one of the most influential periods of alternative music history: Britpop. Here, I’ll explain a bit of the history and cultural impact of the movement, as well as introduce you to some of its main public figures. And, of course, this deep dive wouldn’t be complete without some song recommendations by yours truly. I went through a random Britpop phase around 2019, so trust me, okay?

What is Britpop?

Modern-day indie fans, you probably know much more about Britpop than you think. At least, you know that it defined ’90s pop culture in England. Britpop can be categorized as a subgenre of music that typically includes songs that utilize guitar-driven melodies and lyrics that discuss the culture in England at the time. It’s a stark contrast to other musical trends during the ’90s, such as the much heavier grunge era that dominated America.

Why was Britpop so iconic?

For starters, the Britpop period gave birth to artists that are still wildly popular in the alternative sphere today, even outside of the UK. Besides Oasis, notable examples include Blur (fronted by Damon Albarn, who later founded Gorillaz), The Verve, Radiohead, The Stone Roses, and Pulp. Pop culture generated hordes of news headlines at the time, especially because of the Battle of Britpop.

Oasis and Blur are arguably the two most famous Britpop bands due to this extensive media coverage. Members of each frequently dissed each other, leaving fans divided yet oddly entertained. Alternative music fans still ask one another to this day, “Team Blur or Oasis?” My answer? That’s a secret. (Too controversial.)

What should I listen to?

Alright, now that you know the basics about this cultural movement, it’s time to put some music to the story. Play the hits! (In no particular order).

“Champagne Supernova” by Oasis Is this where Chappell Roan got the inspiration for “Red Wine Supernova?” No, I’m kidding — two very different songs. “Champagne Supernova” is one of Oasis’s biggest hits and a bit less anthemic than “Wonderwall” or “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” Nevertheless, it has its moments: those chilled-out verses that make you just wanna relax, followed by a chorus with infinite karaoke potential. Try belting this one out with your friends. “Parklife” by blur Possibly one of the most British songs to ever exist. Have I ever been to England? No, but I can imagine this was blasting out of every working-class Briton’s kitchen window every morning. It’s a song of the people! What can’t you love about the verses, which are just spoken monologues in a very strong accent? One of my favorite lines has to be, “I put my trousers on, have a cup of tea, and I think about leaving the house.” Sounds like a good morning. “hypocrite” by Lush View this post on Instagram A post shared by freaky styley (@breaking.the.girl_) When people think of Britpop, they might immediately recall boybands like Oasis and Blur. However, I want to highlight an eclectic female vocalist: Miki Berenyi of Lush. She brings the same, if not more, power to the scene. Back in the ’90s, she was often seen sporting her iconic bright red hair and playing guitar. Lush wasn’t at the forefront of the Britpop movement but still proves itself to be an integral part of it today. “There she goes” by the La’s Honestly, this song is perfect for anyone who wants to feel like the main character for nearly three minutes. It always gave me coming-of-age movie vibes, like a scene focusing on an iconic female lead who definitely has a Pinterest account (Gilmore Girls, anyone?). Put this song on while you walk around campus — and boom — you’re Her. As the lyrics say, “There she goes / There she goes again / Racing through my brain / And I just can’t contain / This feelin’ that remains.” Yep, sounds very main character to me! “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by the Verve Last but not least, I present to you possibly the most sing-along-worthy song on this list. Most people have heard this one before; it has the quality of throwing you back to a car ride in the mid-2000s. This song is just a banger. You might’ve not heard it for years, but once you do, I guarantee you’ll be able to sing along. Honestly, what a good road trip song. Those strings get me every time!

Welcome back from your trip to London! Hopefully, you’re not too jet-lagged. I hope I was able to provide you with a bit of very specific ’90s culture knowledge. Now that people across the world will be screaming along to “Wonderwall” in packed stadiums next summer, maybe Britpop as a whole will have its revival as well. Who knows?

