A Beginner’s Guide To Listening to Wallows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re like me, discovering new music can make you feel on top of the world and turn a bad day into a good one. If you like listening to indie music that is fun and upbeat and can put a pep in your step, Wallows might just be the band for you.

Wallows defines themselves as an indie/alternative band who consist of the former 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, as well as Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston. Although the trio has played music throughout the years, the Wallows formed in 2017. But the real question is, what songs should you add to your playlist? Let’s review what I think you should explore if you take a dive into their music.

SPRING

Their first EP, labeled Spring, contains songs with edge, heavy instrumentals, and upbeat rhythms. These are the perfect songs to queue on the way to class, in the car with your friends, or wherever you want to go, feeling on top of the world.

All of the tracks included contain an alternative rock element that you can’t help singing along to. If this style aligns with your music taste, my personal favorites out of the six tracks include “Ground” and “It’s Only Right,” which are perfect places to start while listening to this band. These tracks are playful and contain layered vocals, and you can tell the band was having fun while creating them, which makes it even more fun to listen to.

NOTHING HAPPENS

You may already be familiar with their iconic song, “Are You Bored Yet?” featuring the indie artist Clairo. This song is one of the band’s most well-known pieces, as it took off in the media, leading thousands to explore their music deeper.

This track has a smoother beat in the background compared to their previous work and has a pop aspect to it. My favorite component of this song is Clairo’s contrasting female vocals, which created a nice harmony with the male lead singer. This song is featured on Nothing Happens, which was the band’s first album, released in 2018.

These songs explore relatable themes of youth and self-discovery. Songs on this album that may fit perfectly on your playlist would be “I’m Full,” “Trust Fall,” and “Sidelines,” which all include waves of layered background instrumentals and heavy guitar solos that leave an impact.

MODEL

Their third and most recent album, released in 2024, is called Model. As this band has grown through their music, they have transitioned into smoother, melodic rhythms that would classify as indie pop, which this album explores very well.

The themes in these songs deal with heartbreak and betrayal, as well as new emerging love throughout their 20’s. These songs are filled with emotions and real-life experiences from the band members, making the songs more emotionally impactful.

An example of this is seen in “Only Ecstasy,” where singer Dylan Minette sings about his newest romance. A track that would be perfect for a summer playlist is “Calling After Me,” which is energetic and uses electrical beats in the background. This song could be a great addition to starting off your day in a positive light.

I love the variety that this band has to offer through their discography, whether you are into hard-hitting alternative sound or more lively, upbeat pop songs. Overall, I feel that Wallows’ songs are relatable as we’re all trying to learn lessons throughout our lives, especially during this time going through college. Other than the songs listed, I would highly recommend tuning in to see what other music they have that could potentially be perfect for your playlist!

