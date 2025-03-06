7 Iconic Movie Roles That Almost Had a Different Star

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I always find it shocking when I hear that a famous role almost went to a different actor. It’s hard to imagine some of these films without their iconic leads, let alone with a completely different actor. After a lot of research, I’ve discovered how common it is for an actor to be replaced at the last minute and change the trajectory of the entire film. From the action-packed to the classics, here are some of the most surprising cases of roles that almost went to different stars.

Back to the Future: Eric Stolz as Marty McFly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raised_in_the_80s (@raised_in_the__80s) We all know Michael J. Fox’s portrayal of Marty McFly in Back to the Future is a classic. Did you know that Eric Stoltz was originally cast as the time-traveling teen? Stoltz filmed several scenes before the producers decided to replace him with Fox, feeling that Stoltz’s portrayal was too serious. While we love Fox’s energetic and fun version, Stoltz’s take could have created a completely different vibe for this iconic film.

Forrest Gump: John Travolta as Forrest Gump

John Travolta was considered for the role of Forrest, and it’s fun to think about what he might have brought to the table. Ultimately, he ended up being cast in Pulp Fiction instead. However, I couldn’t picture Forrest Gump without the iconic Tom Hanks. His performance was heartfelt and gave Forrest all his loveable qualities.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: Johnny Depp as Ferris Bueller

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 80s 90s 00s (@popcultureheart) Johnny Depp playing Ferris Bueller is one of the few casting choices that I think could have worked. Matthew Broderick’s Ferris Bueller has the ultimate carefree attitude, which is one of the reasons I love this movie so much. But what if Johnny Depp had taken on the role? Depp, known for his unconventional and eccentric characters, could have brought an entirely different take on the character — adding a rebellious, bad-boy vibe to Ferris.

Pretty Woman: Molly Ringwald as Vivian Ward

Julia Roberts played the role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman so well that I don’t think the movie would have been as big a hit as it was without her. However, Molly Ringwald as Vivian brings an interesting twist. Ringwald, known for her roles in teen comedies, brought sweetness to her characters in the 80s. Ringwald could have portrayed a more innocent, down-to-earth version of Vivian, which might have shifted the movie’s overall tone while still making it an engaging and heartwarming story.

Barbie: Amy Schumer as Barbie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gotham (@thegotham) Did you know that Amy Schumer was initially cast as Barbie in the Barbie movie over Margot Robbie? Schumer had creative differences with the producers, which she never fully explained, and left the project in 2017. In 2019, Robbie replaced her, and the film went on to make over $155 million on its opening weekend. While Schumer’s version of Barbie would have undoubtedly been different, Robbie’s portrayal captured the perfect balance of satire and depth, helping Barbie become one of the biggest cultural phenomena of the year.

Legally Blonde: Christina Applegate as Elle Woods

Christina Applegate’s typically witty and sarcastic roles are so different from Elle Woods that it’s hard to envision her as the character. If Applegate had gotten the role, the tone and message of Legally Blonde would have shifted. Part of what makes Elle so special is how she challenges stereotypes — she’s girly and blonde and embraces her sorority girl vibe while also being smart and successful. With Applegate’s signature sharpness and sarcasm, the film would have still conveyed a “girl boss” message but with a different energy. Legally Blonde stands out because it defies the typical portrayal of women and proves that you don’t have to fit into a mold to be successful.

The Godfather: Jack Nicholson as Michael Corleone