6 Underrated Female Artists You Need on Your Playlist Immediately

Women have dominated the music industry for years, as seen most recently during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards with artists like Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, and Doechii sweeping countless nominations and awards.
As more and more women take the world by storm with their music, it’s only fair to shine a spotlight on some up-and-coming artists who deserve just as much recognition for their work in the industry.
Without further ado, here are six underrated female artists that are worth a listen, no matter your favorite genre!
- cowgirl clue
Cowgirl Clue is a singer, producer, and DJ. Her music falls primarily under the electronic umbrella, but her latest releases incorporate country influences through not only the themes of her lyrics and song titles but also her overall outward aesthetic.
If you’re more into the electronic genre, I’d recommend checking out her 2019 album Icebreaker, but if country is more your style, her 2023 album Rodeo Star is definitely worth listening to.
- Alina baraz
Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, Alina Baraz’s music is a sensual mix of R&B and soul, and she’s the perfect singer to listen to if you’re searching for something that’s chill yet romantic.
One of her most well-known projects is her 2015 EP Urban Flora, featuring Galimatias. She’s also collaborated with Khalid on multiple occasions, most notably on her 2018 album The Color of You.
- Syd
Even if her name doesn’t immediately ring a bell, there’s a strong chance you’re already familiar with Syd. Having previously produced music under her stage name Syd tha Kyd, she was most well-recognized for her contributions to Odd Future and as a founding member of The Internet.
Outside of her group projects, Syd frequently collaborates with other artists, most often featured on songs with Tyler, the Creator, Steve Lacy, and Thundercat. However, she also creates music of her own. Her typical genre is R&B, especially seen in her 2022 album Broken Hearts Club.
With her solo ventures and collaborations, she’s the perfect artist to look into if you’re searching for a variety of new sounds.
- Eloise
If you’re a jazz or bossa-pop fan, Eloise is the perfect artist for you. Even though she only has one full-length album and three EPs released as of March 2025, she posts covers of a variety of songs on her Instagram account.
Eloise is truly an underrated gem, and her gentle, jazzy tunes provide the ideal soundtrack for a quiet morning, study ambiance, a night in, or anything your heart desires.
- Imogen heap
If you’ve been on social media at all within the past few months, you’re definitely familiar with Imogen Heap’s hit “Headlock” from her 2005 album Speak for Yourself. Additionally, her song “A New Kind of Love” from Frou Frou, her joint project with producer Guy Sigsworth, gained significant traction on TikTok back in 2020. She’s even influenced many mainstream pop hits, for example, she wrote Ariana Grande’s song “goodnight n go,” and produced “Clean” by Taylor Swift.
While a select few of Heap’s songs have been picked up by the internet algorithm and shot to notoriety, her discography is truly vast. She’s one of the most prolific artists of this generation, yet most of her music is unfortunately overlooked. If you love early 2000s pop (or just pop in general), you’re sure to fall in love with her lesser-known work.
- coco & clair clair
Similar to Heap, Coco & Clair Clair’s best-known songs became viral hits thanks to TikTok. You’re most likely to recognize “Pretty,” “Pop Star,” or “Crushcrushcrush,” which are the top three on the pair’s Spotify page.
The cloud rap duo blends dreamy vocals and satirical verses over lo-fi beats, and they’re criminally underrated, considering their innovative music style and their comedic lyricism. Although Coco & Clair Clair typically release hip-hop tracks, their songs transcend most genre barriers, making their music a worthwhile listen for anyone who may be interested!
If you’ve been on the hunt to spice up your playlist, I hope these recommendations helped steer you in a new direction. Who knows? You might be close to finding your new favorite artist!
