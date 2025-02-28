6 Teams To Look Out for During March Madness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With the first games set for March 18 and 19, we are only a few weeks away from one of the biggest and most exciting sporting events in the country: March Madness.

March Madness is an annual basketball championship tournament that typically starts in the middle of March, and continues until the beginning of April. The tournament includes 68 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One teams featuring seven different rounds in both men’s and women’s basketball. The top two teams from each group eventually face off in the national championship game.

With Selection Sunday just around the corner, taking place March 16, I have compiled a list of three men’s teams and three women’s teams to keep an eye out for this year!

Men’s Division

Michigan Wolverines After finishing the 2023-2024 season dead last in the Big Ten division with an 8-24 record, the University of Michigan had an incredible recruitment season. Newcomers such as Vladislav Goldin, Danny Wolf, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Sam Walters have helped lead the team to a complete turnaround this season. The Wolverines are ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten division with a 12-3 record in conference play, and although they just suffered a loss against Michigan State, they’re at the top of my watch list! Auburn Tigers View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Men's Basketball (@auburnmbb) The Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team is likely seeking redemption this year. They had an incredible 2023-2024 season and were crowned the SEC champions after a win against the University of Florida. But, they eventually fell to Yale in the first round of the March Madness tournament in 2024, upsetting the Tigers 78-76. As of Feb. 17, the Tigers sit at the top spot in the AP Top Men’s College Basketball Poll with only two losses this season. Maybe they can keep their win streak as the tournament begins. Florida Gators The Gators also fell short in the first round of the March Madness tournament in 2024, losing 102-100 against Colorado. The Gator’s odds are looking exceptionally better this year, sitting just behind Auburn in the SEC. They only have three losses and have already taken out several powerhouse teams, including No. 1 Auburn, No. 6 Tennessee, and No. 21 Mississippi State.

Women’s Division

This list would be much longer if I included every team to look out for this year’s March Madness tournaments, so be sure to tune into Selection Sunday on March 16 to see the tournament brackets and throughout the rest of March and early April to see the results of the tournaments!

The women’s championship tournament will take place on April 6, and the men’s championship tournament will take place on April 7. Whether or not this is your first time watching I hope you enjoy the tournaments as much as I do!

