6 Teams To Look Out for During March Madness

With the first games set for March 18 and 19, we are only a few weeks away from one of the biggest and most exciting sporting events in the country: March Madness.
March Madness is an annual basketball championship tournament that typically starts in the middle of March, and continues until the beginning of April. The tournament includes 68 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One teams featuring seven different rounds in both men’s and women’s basketball. The top two teams from each group eventually face off in the national championship game.
With Selection Sunday just around the corner, taking place March 16, I have compiled a list of three men’s teams and three women’s teams to keep an eye out for this year!
Men’s Division
- Michigan Wolverines
-
After finishing the 2023-2024 season dead last in the Big Ten division with an 8-24 record, the University of Michigan had an incredible recruitment season. Newcomers such as Vladislav Goldin, Danny Wolf, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Sam Walters have helped lead the team to a complete turnaround this season.
The Wolverines are ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten division with a 12-3 record in conference play, and although they just suffered a loss against Michigan State, they’re at the top of my watch list!
- Auburn Tigers
-
The Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team is likely seeking redemption this year. They had an incredible 2023-2024 season and were crowned the SEC champions after a win against the University of Florida. But, they eventually fell to Yale in the first round of the March Madness tournament in 2024, upsetting the Tigers 78-76.
As of Feb. 17, the Tigers sit at the top spot in the AP Top Men’s College Basketball Poll with only two losses this season. Maybe they can keep their win streak as the tournament begins.
- Florida Gators
-
The Gators also fell short in the first round of the March Madness tournament in 2024, losing 102-100 against Colorado. The Gator’s odds are looking exceptionally better this year, sitting just behind Auburn in the SEC. They only have three losses and have already taken out several powerhouse teams, including No. 1 Auburn, No. 6 Tennessee, and No. 21 Mississippi State.
Women’s Division
- South Carolina Gamecocks
-
After defeating Iowa in the March Madness women’s tournament final in 2024 and being crowned champions, the Gamecocks are on a mission to defend their title. Despite their painful loss to the UConn Huskies on Feb. 16, the Gamecocks have had a remarkable 2024-2025 season, as they currently sit at No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 2 in the SEC. As the tournament nears, many will be excited to see the direction they go.
- USC Trojans
-
The USC Trojans had a strong run in the March Madness Tournament in 2024 but eventually suffered a loss to the UConn Huskies. They are back for redemption this year and already climbing their way to the top after granting the UCLA Bruins their first loss of the year on Feb. 13.
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
-
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have taken the top spot in the AP Poll for the first time since 2019, ending UCLA’s 12-week streak after the Bruins loss to USC. The Fighting Irish have had an incredible season so far, as they’re currently undefeated in ACC conference play and have accumulated only two losses. I am excited to see how far this team goes as they have yet to claim the March Madness championship title, despite their numerous appearances in the tournament.
This list would be much longer if I included every team to look out for this year’s March Madness tournaments, so be sure to tune into Selection Sunday on March 16 to see the tournament brackets and throughout the rest of March and early April to see the results of the tournaments!
The women’s championship tournament will take place on April 6, and the men’s championship tournament will take place on April 7. Whether or not this is your first time watching I hope you enjoy the tournaments as much as I do!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!